ENGIE Solutions Strengthens Soft Services Portfolio, Announces New Collaboration with Global Cleaning Leaders KIEHL

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, January 29, 2025, ENGIE Solutions Middle East, a leader in integrated facility management solutions, has announced significant developments to its soft services offering, strengthening its position as a comprehensive, integrated facility management provider. This strategic growth demonstrates ENGIE Solutions' evolution as a premier service provider delivering an in-house, broad spectrum of integrated services within controlled and critical environments, including healthcare, pharmaceutical companies, data centers, finance, retail and commercial buildings.



To support this strategic development, ENGIE Solutions is collaborating with several key suppliers. ENGIE Solutions has recently collaborated with Johannes KIEHL KG, introducing KIEHL's extensive range of EU Ecolabel-certified cleaning products to ENGIE Solutions' service portfolio. This cooperation enhances ENGIE Solutions' ability to deliver environmentally responsible cleaning services as part of their Integrated Facilities Management Services across various sectors.



Samy Khasawneh, General Manager, KIEHL Middle East, said: "ENGIE Solutions' commitment to service excellence and sustainability aligns perfectly with KIEHL's values and product philosophy. This collaboration enables us to support their expanded soft services portfolio with our innovative, environmentally certified cleaning solutions, contributing to their mission of delivering superior facility management services in the Middle East region."



ENGIE Solutions has invested significantly in soft services capabilities through specialized training, advanced cleaning methods, and sustainable practices. The company also prioritizes essential soft skills, particularly communication and teamwork, enabling clear stakeholder engagement and effective cross-functional collaboration. This comprehensive approach enhances ENGIE's position as a brand ambassador while delivering integrated facility management solutions.



Graham Easton, UAE General Manager, ENGIE Solutions, said: "Today's facility management landscape demands partners who can deliver comprehensive solutions with a strong focus on sustainability. Working together with KIEHL significantly enhances our soft services capabilities, allowing us to provide our clients with industry-leading, environmentally responsible cleaning solutions while maintaining our high standards of service excellence."



The enhanced soft services offering includes specialized cleaning protocols for healthcare environments, sustainable maintenance solutions for commercial spaces, and customized cleaning programs for industrial facilities. This expansion strengthens ENGIE Solutions' position as a comprehensive facility management provider, offering clients the convenience of a single partner for all their facility needs.







MENAFN29012025005161011692ID1109142053