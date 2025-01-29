عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


1/29/2025 2:01:43 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
29 January 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 28 January 2025 it had purchased a total of 22,511 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 22,511 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 399.80p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 390.40p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 396.15p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 369,842,750 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 369,842,750.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
28/01/2025 16:13:06 GBp 200 398.00 XLON xeaNNXgeb7Y
28/01/2025 16:12:59 GBp 408 398.00 XLON xeaNNXgeb84
28/01/2025 16:10:10 GBp 534 398.00 XLON xeaNNXgeXg7
28/01/2025 15:34:06 GBp 178 398.80 XLON xeaNNXgeCIS
28/01/2025 15:32:07 GBp 291 399.00 XLON xeaNNXgeADI
28/01/2025 15:30:01 GBp 248 399.20 XLON xeaNNXge88$
28/01/2025 15:23:56 GBp 188 399.80 XLON xeaNNXgfoQ0
28/01/2025 15:23:56 GBp 200 399.80 XLON xeaNNXgfoQ7
28/01/2025 15:21:46 GBp 475 399.80 XLON xeaNNXgfn@@
28/01/2025 15:12:23 GBp 207 398.60 XLON xeaNNXgfcNx
28/01/2025 15:09:54 GBp 262 398.60 XLON xeaNNXgfbgn
28/01/2025 15:09:07 GBp 312 398.80 XLON xeaNNXgfbO8
28/01/2025 15:01:58 GBp 200 399.40 XLON xeaNNXgfjWa
28/01/2025 15:00:17 GBp 200 399.60 XLON xeaNNXgfhgX
28/01/2025 15:00:17 GBp 284 399.60 XLON xeaNNXgfhgg
28/01/2025 14:56:02 GBp 253 398.40 XLON xeaNNXgfNUE
28/01/2025 14:56:02 GBp 200 398.60 XLON xeaNNXgfNUG
28/01/2025 14:47:56 GBp 345 397.60 XLON xeaNNXgfVGf
28/01/2025 14:43:15 GBp 89 397.20 XLON xeaNNXgfOES
28/01/2025 14:43:15 GBp 99 397.20 XLON xeaNNXgfOEU
28/01/2025 14:43:11 GBp 200 397.20 XLON xeaNNXgfOLX
28/01/2025 14:38:45 GBp 333 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgf5wS
28/01/2025 14:37:29 GBp 380 396.80 XLON xeaNNXgf2V0
28/01/2025 14:30:14 GBp 264 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgfB26
28/01/2025 14:30:00 GBp 334 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgf8lz
28/01/2025 14:20:57 GBp 200 397.00 XLON xeaNNXggpJR
28/01/2025 14:14:10 GBp 167 396.40 XLON xeaNNXggzW$
28/01/2025 14:14:10 GBp 25 396.40 XLON xeaNNXggzWz
28/01/2025 14:14:10 GBp 252 396.60 XLON xeaNNXggzWD
28/01/2025 14:14:10 GBp 18 396.60 XLON xeaNNXggzWF
28/01/2025 14:12:01 GBp 513 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggwNp
28/01/2025 13:54:00 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggldJ
28/01/2025 13:45:47 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggecO
28/01/2025 13:39:45 GBp 354 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggKzr
28/01/2025 13:35:19 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggJao
28/01/2025 13:24:07 GBp 161 396.60 XLON xeaNNXggSCK
28/01/2025 13:20:22 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggQyV
28/01/2025 13:13:01 GBp 159 396.80 XLON xeaNNXggPUu
28/01/2025 13:08:07 GBp 171 396.40 XLON xeaNNXgg4yd
28/01/2025 13:02:34 GBp 69 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgg2LP
28/01/2025 13:02:34 GBp 247 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgg2LR
28/01/2025 13:00:15 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXgg3KC
28/01/2025 12:52:23 GBp 82 396.60 XLON xeaNNXggF34
28/01/2025 12:52:23 GBp 300 396.60 XLON xeaNNXggF36
28/01/2025 12:30:14 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghohd
28/01/2025 12:22:56 GBp 270 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghnHs
28/01/2025 12:13:36 GBp 342 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghzVd
28/01/2025 12:08:03 GBp 257 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghumE
28/01/2025 12:07:26 GBp 54 396.60 XLON xeaNNXghu2e
28/01/2025 12:07:26 GBp 506 396.60 XLON xeaNNXghu2g
28/01/2025 12:07:26 GBp 50 396.60 XLON xeaNNXghu2i
28/01/2025 12:03:14 GBp 200 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghcC9
28/01/2025 11:39:27 GBp 203 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghgCI
28/01/2025 11:24:06 GBp 321 396.80 XLON xeaNNXghIrg
28/01/2025 11:17:15 GBp 480 396.60 XLON xeaNNXghH2C
28/01/2025 10:51:15 GBp 175 395.60 XLON xeaNNXgh0M8
28/01/2025 10:40:41 GBp 215 395.80 XLON xeaNNXghBnE
28/01/2025 10:40:41 GBp 286 396.00 XLON xeaNNXghBnG
28/01/2025 10:32:09 GBp 341 396.00 XLON xeaNNXgarmL
28/01/2025 10:10:54 GBp 232 395.40 XLON xeaNNXgauAa
28/01/2025 10:02:15 GBp 167 396.00 XLON xeaNNXgaaSL
28/01/2025 09:57:17 GBp 155 396.40 XLON xeaNNXgaZ06
28/01/2025 09:56:36 GBp 224 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgaZOf
28/01/2025 09:44:15 GBp 158 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgagiN
28/01/2025 09:39:13 GBp 32 395.80 XLON xeaNNXgaeMc
28/01/2025 09:39:13 GBp 180 395.80 XLON xeaNNXgaeMe
28/01/2025 09:32:51 GBp 314 396.60 XLON xeaNNXgaNRL
28/01/2025 09:32:51 GBp 450 396.80 XLON xeaNNXgaNRN
28/01/2025 09:28:00 GBp 3 397.60 XLON xeaNNXgaIC3
28/01/2025 09:28:00 GBp 234 397.60 XLON xeaNNXgaIC5
28/01/2025 09:26:49 GBp 284 397.80 XLON xeaNNXgaJkB
28/01/2025 09:26:47 GBp 558 398.00 XLON xeaNNXgaJf@
28/01/2025 09:22:06 GBp 225 397.20 XLON xeaNNXgaHnh
28/01/2025 09:22:06 GBp 112 397.40 XLON xeaNNXgaHnj
28/01/2025 09:22:06 GBp 263 397.40 XLON xeaNNXgaHnn
28/01/2025 09:22:06 GBp 72 397.80 XLON xeaNNXgaHnp
28/01/2025 09:22:06 GBp 34 397.80 XLON xeaNNXgaHnr
28/01/2025 09:22:06 GBp 57 397.80 XLON xeaNNXgaHnt
28/01/2025 08:56:56 GBp 148 390.40 XLON xeaNNXga2t5
28/01/2025 08:56:52 GBp 13 390.40 XLON xeaNNXga2ne
28/01/2025 08:53:07 GBp 199 390.60 XLON xeaNNXga0to
28/01/2025 08:49:11 GBp 228 390.80 XLON xeaNNXgaE2M
28/01/2025 08:45:48 GBp 291 391.00 XLON xeaNNXgaCEG
28/01/2025 08:40:33 GBp 225 392.40 XLON xeaNNXgaB0r
28/01/2025 08:36:24 GBp 269 391.20 XLON xeaNNXga9Qm
28/01/2025 08:31:43 GBp 229 391.20 XLON xeaNNXgbq9E
28/01/2025 08:31:43 GBp 332 391.40 XLON xeaNNXgbq9G
28/01/2025 08:31:43 GBp 380 391.80 XLON xeaNNXgbq9O
28/01/2025 08:31:29 GBp 185 392.60 XLON xeaNNXgbqGt
28/01/2025 08:15:17 GBp 64 390.80 XLON xeaNNXgburW
28/01/2025 08:15:15 GBp 15 391.00 XLON xeaNNXgbutd
28/01/2025 08:15:15 GBp 185 391.00 XLON xeaNNXgbutf
28/01/2025 08:14:55 GBp 246 391.40 XLON xeaNNXgbux6
28/01/2025 08:14:55 GBp 246 391.60 XLON xeaNNXgbuxC
28/01/2025 08:14:55 GBp 354 391.80 XLON xeaNNXgbuxE
28/01/2025 08:10:56 GBp 246 391.40 XLON xeaNNXgbc81
28/01/2025 08:10:56 GBp 246 391.60 XLON xeaNNXgbc87
28/01/2025 08:10:56 GBp 354 391.80 XLON xeaNNXgbc89

