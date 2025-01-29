Disinfo Watchdog Refutes Ukraine Census Preparations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Interior is not preparing for the population census and neither is it working to update citizens' personal data.

The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Reports are circulating of a group of individuals posing as Ministry of Internal Affairs employees, who are allegedly verifying people's IDs ahead of the population census. It is reported that unidentified individuals, impersonating Interior Ministry employees, have been urging people to provide personal data, including photos and fingerprints," the post says.

The disinformation watchdog emphasized that no such operations are underway and that the Interior Ministry is in no way involved to this end. No actions are being taken regarding the“census”, the report reads.

Such actions are aimed at discrediting law enforcement operatives and undermining trust in government agencies, the Center noted, warning citizens against agreeing to produce their IDs, biometric data, or other personal data to strangers.

