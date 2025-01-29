Jason Schenker Releases New Linkedin Learning Course: The Future Of AI For Finance And Accounting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Schenker, LinkedIn Instructor of The Future of AI for Finance and Accounting

Top-ranked economist and leading futurist Jason Schenker releases new LinkedIn Learning course to help leaders and professionals master artificial intelligence

- Jason Schenker, LinkedIn Top VoiceNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prestige Economics and The Futurist Institute are excited to announce the release of a new LinkedIn Learning course, "The Future of AI for Finance and Accounting," led by world-renowned economist, futurist, and bestselling author Jason Schenker .This course equips professionals and business leaders with the knowledge needed to identify, assess, and prepare for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in accounting and finance. Jason Schenker, a leading finance expert and futurist, shares insights into the transformative potential of AI technologies in these fields."The Future of AI for Finance and Accounting" explores critical AI finance applications, including predictive analytics, forecasting, risk management, portfolio investment, and trading. The course also examines AI use cases in accounting, such as audit, record-keeping, and data management. Learners will gain an understanding of generative AI's value-add potential in mid-office and back-office finance functions, as well as the limits, risks, and ethical considerations associated with AI adoption in finance and accounting."AI is reshaping finance and accounting in profound ways. This course is designed to help professionals understand how AI can enhance their toolkit, improve efficiency, and drive better decision-making," said Jason Schenker. "I am thrilled to share this knowledge on LinkedIn Learning to help business leaders navigate the evolving landscape of AI."With over 1.3 million students taking Jason Schenker's LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance, this latest course offers valuable insights for financial professionals seeking to leverage AI for strategic advantage.For more information and to enroll in "The Future of AI for Finance and Accounting," visit:About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is the President of Prestige Economics and Chairman of The Futurist Institute. Mr. Schenker has delivered over 1,200 keynote speeches and more than 1,000 television interviews, including as a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. As an author and editor of 36 books-15 of which are bestsellers-his expertise spans economics, technology, finance, supply chain, and energy. Mr. Schenker holds multiple master's degrees and prestigious fellowships, including being a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and an Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He is also a LinkedIn Top Voice and a Forbes Contributor.For more information about Jason Schenker, visitFor more information about Prestige Economics, visitFor more information about The Futurist Institute, visit

