Is A Bitcoin Price Breakout Imminent Against Tough Resistance?

(MENAFN- Breaking) Bitcoin 's price has initiated a new upward trajectory surpassing the $100,000 mark. Currently, is encountering resistance at $103,000 and could potentially aim for a breakout to the upside.



has commenced a respectable upward movement above the $100,000 threshold.

Trading beneath $103,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, the price faces technical challenges.

On the hourly chart of the BTC /USD pair sourced from Kraken , a crucial bearish trend line is taking shape with resistance at $102,800. If remains below the $103,000 zone, a fresh decline might ensue.

Bitcoin Price Sustains Support

The price of Bitcoin has started a new downtrend below $103,000 and $102,500 levels. Eventually, Bitcoin dipped below $100,000 before bullish momentum resurfaced, establishing a low at $97,688 and now recovering from losses.

After surpassing $99,800 and $100,500 levels, the bulls managed to propel the price above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level from the recent downward movement. Despite this, resistance around the $103,000 mark remains prominent.

Moreover, a significant bearish trend line is forming with resistance at $102,800 on the BTC /USD hourly chart. Bitcoin 's price is currently positioned below $103,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average .

Looking ahead, immediate resistance is anticipated near $102,500, followed by a critical hurdle at $103,000. If breached, the next obstacle lies at $103,500 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

A breakthrough above the $103,500 resistance could propel the price higher, targeting $105,000. Further gains may elevate the price towards $107,000.

Potential Decline for BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to breach the $103,000 resistance mark, a fresh downtrend could commence. Initial support is expected near $101,200, followed by a major support level at $100,500.

Subsequent support now lies around the $100,000 zone, with further downward movement potentially leading the price towards the $88,800 support level in the near future.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – Currently showing deceleration within the bullish region.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – Situated below the 50 level for BTC /USD.

Major Support Levels – $101,200, subsequently $100,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $102,500 and $103,000.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.