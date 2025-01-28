President Of Paraguay Arrives In Panama To Meet With Mulino

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Paraguayan President Santiago Peña arrived in Panama on Tuesday to meet with his counterpart José Raúl Mulino, in a week in which the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected, in the midst of the dispute over the Panama Canal.

“It is an honor to receive the President of Paraguay at Tocumen Airport. His official visit strengthens ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries. Welcome to Panama!” wrote Panamanian Foreign Javier Martínez-Acha on his social account Tuesday morning.

Peña is scheduled to meet with the Panamanian president at the Palacio de las Garzas (presidential headquarters) in the afternoon.

This week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also visit Panama as part of a tour of Central America to address“the agenda” of the US President, focused on“recovering” the Panama Canal and restricting migration.

That arrival, for which there is still no official date, comes at a time of tension over Trump's promise to“retake” U.S. control over the Panama Canal, which has generated rejection from the Panamanian government, which repeatedly stated that the canal“is and will continue to be Panamanian.”

MENAFN28012025000218011062ID1109141239