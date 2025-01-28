Lebanese PM Condemns Israeli Occupation Air Raids
1/28/2025 7:05:38 PM
BEIRUT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned on Tuesday the two airstrikes launched by the Israeli Occupation forces on the city of Nabatieh, which resulted in the injury of 24 people, two days after the ceasefire agreement was extended until February 18.
The Prime Minister's media office quoted Mikati in a statement saying that "this aggression constitutes an additional violation of Lebanese Sovereignty and a flagrant breach of the ceasefire arrangement and the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 1701."
The statement noted that Mikati contacted the head of the five-member committee, US General Jasper Jeffers, to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, demanding that a "firm stance" be taken to ensure that the occupation forces implement their obligations under international law.
The Emergency Operations Center at the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced earlier today that 24 people were injured as a result of airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the city of Nabatieh and the town of Zawtar in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli occupation's violations of the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on November 27 are violated, when a large number of Lebanese citizens have begun to return to their towns and villages. (Pickup previous)
