Sahel States Chart New Course As ECOWAS Exit Looms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thousands gathered across Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. They celebrated their nations' imminent withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



The departure takes effect on Wednesday, January 29, marking a significant shift in West African geopolitics. The three military-led countries announced their intention to leave ECOWAS in January 2024.



They cited the organization's alleged dependence on France as a primary reason for their exit. This move has fractured the regional bloc and cast uncertainty over its future.



Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) in response. This new confederation aims to strengthen their sovereignty and coordinate efforts against terrorism. The AES has already taken steps towards greater integration and self-reliance.



One key initiative is the creation of a 5,000-strong joint military force. This force will soon be operational to tackle security challenges across the central Sahel region. It will be equipped with air, land, and intelligence resources to combat regional threats effectively.



The AES has introduced economic measures to boost regional cooperation. These include proposals for a common central bank and a new currency to replace the CFA franc.



The alliance has also abolished roaming charges for telephone communications between member states. A joint biometric passport for AES citizens has been introduced.



However, it faces obstacles, with some neighboring countries refusing to recognize it. This development raises questions about the viability of the new travel document.

ECOWAS' Struggle and the Rise of AES

ECOWAS has made last-ditch efforts to prevent the withdrawal. The bloc provided a six-month grace period until July 29, 2025. During this time, ECOWAS hopes to convince the three nations to reconsider their decision.



However, AES leaders have repeatedly stated that their choice to leave is irreversible. The withdrawal of these founding members will significantly impact ECOWAS .



The bloc will lose 76 million people from its total population of 446 million. It will also lose more than half of its geographical territory. This geopolitical shift reflects growing frustration with external influences in the region.



The AES countries now favor partnerships with nations like Russia, Turkey, and Iran over traditional Western allies. This realignment could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability and international relations.



The success of the AES will depend on its ability to address internal challenges and counter insurgencies. Securing national borders remains a top priority, as many regions are still under rebel occupation.



In short, the alliance's future may hinge on attracting new members and resources. As the Sahel region enters this new era, the world watches closely.



The AES represents both a challenge to established regional structures and an experiment in self-determination. Only time will tell if this bold move will lead to greater stability and prosperity for the people of the Sahel.

