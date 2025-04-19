Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Organizations' Plans To Bomb Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms plans by platforms affiliated with Israeli occupation organizations to bomb and demolish the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the construction of the alleged Temple in its place, describing these plans as a dangerous provocation that could further escalate violence in the region, especially amid the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's unequivocal rejection of any violation of the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, and its holy sites, and stressed the urgent need for the international community to take action to deter the occupation and compel Israel to provide the necessary protection for these sacred places and to respect international legitimacy and its resolutions.

The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's firm and unwavering position of supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy and the two-state solution that ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.