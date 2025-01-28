عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lockheed Martin Declares First Quarter 2025 Dividend


1/28/2025 4:46:14 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT ) board of directors has authorized a first quarter 2025 dividend of $3.30 per share. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to holders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2025.

About Lockheed Martin
 Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin .

SOURCE Lockheed Martin Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN28012025003732001241ID1109140619


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search