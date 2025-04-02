Bengal Police Unnecessarily Creating Panic Over Ram Navami: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 2 (IANS) A senior leader of BJP from West Bengal, on Wednesday, accused the West Bengal Police of creating unnecessary panic among common people over the forthcoming Ram Navami festival.

BJP's former national vice-president and former party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh said that the decision of the police authorities to cancel the leaves of all cops, except for emergency reasons, from April 2-9 was unnecessary.

"Such panic-driven decisions are prompted only during Hindu festivals. The police should take care of those who create trouble. Hindus are well organised and they perform their religious rituals peacefully. Lakhs of people participate in Durga Puja, and no tension is created. It has become a habit of the ruling party to create tension and panic," Ghosh said.

He also said that the chances of untoward incidents over the Ram Navami processions will not be there if the police strictly handle those who want to create tension on the occasion.

Last week, two senior officials of West Bengal Police told media persons that they have got specific intelligence inputs on some vested interests trying to instigate violence in the coming days, especially targeting the forthcoming Ram Navami festival.

"There are plans to instigate people through different posters or posts. The police are on alert. There might be attempts to instigate tension among people from different communities, especially focusing on the occasion of Ram Navami. We requested people not to get instigated. There is no need to worry. But at the same time, we also request people to alert the local police in case they notice any suspicious activities in their respective areas," said Additional Director General (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar on March 29.

Recently, there were reports of communal clashes from Mothabari in Malda district.

Recently, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, said at least 2,000 rallies, big and small combined, will be brought out on the occasion of Ram Navami this year.

He also said that participants at the rallies on Ram Navami this year will be double compared to last year.

"Ram Navami will be celebrated this year in a major way. I will be there on the streets on that day. Last year, around 50 lakh Hindus were on the streets to participate in rallies on the occasion of Ram Navami. Last year, there were 1,000 rallies. This year there will be 2,000 rallies and around one crore Hindus will participate in those rallies this year," he claimed.