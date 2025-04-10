Amari Dhaka To Celebrate Pohela Boishakh

Dhaka: Amari Dhaka has chalked out elaborate programs to celebrate Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year, with immense festivity in completely traditional Bengali style, according to a release.

Amari's signature restaurant Amaya Food Gallery will offer traditional Bangladeshi delicacies during brunch and dinner. It will feature 'Roshna Shondha' and 'Panta Parban' prepared by seasoned Bengali chefs. Diners can indulge on sumptuous Bangladeshi dishes authentic to the divisional regions from where they originate from.

The Boishakhi Dinner buffet will feature Padma Illish Polao, Deshi Murgi Roast, Masala Pomfret, Paturi, and vortas, along with other dishes such as Dhakaiya kacchi biryani, Mutton Chui jhal, Hasher vuna, Kacha lanka murgi, Shorshe bata illish, Chingri malay kari, Rupchada macher kalia, and a vast selection of Bengali and international items.

Panta Parban during brunch will cost BDT 5999 net with Pay One Eat Two offer, while Roshna Shondha buffet during dinner will cost BDT 8999 net with Pay One Eat Four offer.

The Boishakhi Brunch Panta Parban will be available at Amaya Food Gallery from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm and Dinner Roshna Shondha buffet from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm on April 13-15, 2025.

Amari will also be holding a traditional Boishakhi Mela at Cascade Terrace from 11:00 am till 6:00 pm. The fair will include exhilarating activities such as dhak dhol, bioscope show, fortune teller, bangle seller, face paint, mehedi art, and traditional food along with daber pani, beler shorbot, sweet lassi, malai tea, pitha, fuchka, chotpoti, jhal muri, and many more customary offerings at the hotel lobby.

