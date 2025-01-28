Cooper Hewitt Celebrates 25 Years Of The National Design Awards And Announces 2025 Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced it will celebrate 25 years of the prestigious National Design Awards program and named the 2025 Award winners.

Launched in 2000 as an official project of the White House Millennium Council, the National Design Awards and its associated public programs seek to increase national awareness of the impact of design in everyday life. Now in their 25th year, the National Design Awards have evolved and adapted over time but stayed true to core Smithsonian values of innovation and civic service.

This year's winners, selected by a multidisciplinary jury, are recognized for design innovation and impact in improving the world, and will be honored at an awards celebration Thursday, April 3.

"Design touches all aspects of our lives every single day-from the buildings we live, learn and work in, to the physical and digital systems that deliver our basic services, the clothes we wear, the spaces we gather in or the creativity and beauty that help us understand ourselves as a nation-and yet design's undeniable influence can go unseen," said Maria Nicanor, director of the museum. "Since 2000, Cooper Hewitt has aimed to change that, shining a light on the most influential and powerful design of our era. This year, we recognize 2025's exceptional winners, but also the hundreds of past winners and jury members who form the vast network of thinkers and practitioners actively shaping our everyday."

Kim Hastreiter , Design Visionary

ilumiNACIÓN by Resilient Power Puerto Rico , Climate Action

Nu Goteh , Emerging Designer

Michael Maltzan Architecture , Architecture

Matt Willey , Communication Design

Emerging Objects , Digital Design

Melitta Baumeister , Fashion Design

Little Wing Lee , Interior Design

TERREMOTO , Landscape Architecture Jules Sherman , Product Design

Support

The National Design Awards are made possible by Shelby and Frederick Gans, Jon Iwata, Lisa Roberts and David Seltzer, Alexandra and Paul Herzan, Chris and Irma Fralic, Kim Schuessler and other generous sponsors.

The National Design Award trophies are created by the Corning Museum of Glass.

About Cooper Hewitt

Cooper Hewitt is America's design museum. Inclusive, innovative and experimental, the museum's dynamic exhibitions, education programs, master's program, publications and online resources inspire, educate and empower people through design.

SOURCE Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

