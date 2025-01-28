Panama’S $5 Billion Cross-Country Railway Project Takes Shape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Panama's has unveiled plans for a major railway project connecting David to the Costa Rican border. President José Raúl Mulino and the National Railway Secretariat are spearheading this initiative, partnering with U.S. engineering firm AECOM.



The David-Panama Border Train aims to revolutionize across the country. Spanning over 400 kilometers, the railway will David in Chiriquí province to Panama City, with an extension to the Costa Rican border.



The project's estimated $5 billion price tag reflects its scale and potential impact on the nation's infrastructure. AECOM 's role involves developing a comprehensive master plan.



This includes conducting technical studies, analyzing demand, and creating implementation strategies. The firm's expertise will be crucial in navigating the project's complexities.



Sustainability stands at the forefront of this initiative. The government has prioritized environmentally friendly practices, involving the Ministry of Environment from the project's inception.



This approach aims to align the railway with global standards for green transportation. Economic decentralization is a key objective. Currently, Panama City generates 85% of the country's GDP.



The new railway seeks to distribute economic activity more evenly across regions. It promises to create jobs, improve access to remote areas, and boost tourism by facilitating travel to natural and cultural attractions.



However, the project faces significant challenges. Panama 's diverse terrain demands sophisticated engineering solutions. Land acquisition along the proposed route may prove time-consuming. Accurate cost estimation will require extensive studies over the next 18 months.



Despite these hurdles, the government remains committed to the project. Officials expect to complete the master plan by mid-2025, after which construction on priority segments will begin.



The David-Panama Border Train represents a bold step towards modernizing Panama's infrastructure, potentially reshaping the country's economic landscape for decades to come.

