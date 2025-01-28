At Least 3 Injured In S. Korea Airplane Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- A passenger aircraft caught fire at an international airport in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday, with three people sustaining injuries while evacuating, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Fire authorities said an Air Busan plane bound for Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in Busan, some 320km southeast of Seoul, caught fire at its tail before its takeoff around 10:26 pm (13:26 GMT). They added that all 169 and seven crew members aboard evacuated on an inflatable slide.

Fire authorities said three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries during their evacuation. While the fire started at the tail of the plane, it appeared to have spread to the fuselage of the craft, according to the report. A fire official said the fire apparently started inside the tail end of the plane. "We believe all 176 people have evacuated, but we are searching inside the craft just in case," the official added.

On December 29, 2024, at least 175 people have died and two were rescued after a Jeju Air passenger jet carrying 181 people erupted in flames as it went off the runway and hit a wall at an airport in South Korea's southwestern county of Muan; one of the nation's deadliest aviation disasters. (end)

