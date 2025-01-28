WOLVES UNLEASHED: RAINY WOMACK's TELL THE TRUTH COLLECTION SET TO ROAR IN LONDON FASHION WEEK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Visionary designer Rainy Womack , founder of the brand TELL THE TRUTH , is set to captivate the global fashion stage with his highly anticipated Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, "Wolves," at his exclusive Tell The Truth live catwalk in London on February 21, 2025. The show will take place during London Fashion Week at 12-14 Whitfield St, London W1T 2RF, with a red-carpet reception starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by the runway show at 7:00 p.m.Known for his bold storytelling and intricate craftsmanship, Womack's latest collection, "Wolves," is an evolution of his powerful "Blood Moon" series and pays homage to themes of resilience, unity, and survival. Featuring a dynamic mix of men's and women's wear, the line fuses avant-garde silhouettes with luxurious textures, creating an unforgettable sensory experience.“'Wolves' is about reclaiming your narrative and thriving in a world that often tries to define you,” said Womack.“It's inspired by strength in community and the beauty that emerges when we move as a pack. Every stitch in this collection is a declaration of authenticity.”Womack, who has become a force within the fashion industry, continues to push boundaries with his dedication to hand-crafted excellence. A self-taught designer from New Orleans, he draws inspiration from his upbringing and an unwavering drive to elevate culture through fashion. His brand, TELL THE TRUTH, launched in Los Angeles in 2021 and quickly gained recognition for its high-quality, statement-making designs.Following his standout appearance in London last year, featured on the official fashion week calendar and met with international acclaim - Womack's designs have graced red carpets, BET specials, and Netflix productions, further solidifying his place among top-tier global designers.Attendees of Tell The Truth's London show will experience an immersive celebration of craftsmanship, culture, and creativity. The Autumn/Winter 2025 "Wolves" collection promises to be a bold testament to Womack's evolution as a designer and his commitment to pushing creative boundaries.For more information on TELL THE TRUTH and Rainy Womack's designs, visit his official channels.About Rainy Womack and TELL THE TRUTHRainy Womack is one of the fashion industry's top emerging Black designers, celebrated for his fearless approach to storytelling and luxury design. His brand, TELL THE TRUTH, represents authenticity, reinvention, and the power of resilience. Womack's collections have captivated audiences from New York to Los Angeles and now continue to inspire international acclaim in London and beyond.

