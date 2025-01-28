Crown Prince Hussein's Vision: Pathways To A Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Jordanian diplomacy, led by King Abdullah and His Royal Highness Hussein, is a fundamental pillar in achieving regional stability and seeking just solutions to conflicts in the region, especially with regard to the Palestinian issue. It reflects Jordan's firm vision based on the principles of just and comprehensive peace; a vision that complements the historical role played by the Hashemites in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Since the beginning, the Crown Prince's work affirmed Jordan's firm position on the Palestinian issue, which revolves around the necessity of establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This position stands out as the cornerstone of Jordan's efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace, as His Highness affirms in all international forums that the two-state solution is the only way to ensure regional stability and end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In this context, Prince Hussein played a prominent role in defending Palestinian rights on the international stage. In bilateral and regional meetings, His Highness believes that East Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine, stressing the need to stop the Israeli settlement expansion that threatens the possibility of achieving a two-state solution.

The meetings held by the Crown Prince with heads of state and officials in various international forums constitute an essential part of his efforts to promote political solutions. In this regard, Crown Prince Hussein is keen to open channels of dialogue with all parties influential in the Palestinian issue, including the United States, the European Union and the United Nations. Through these meetings, His Highness aims to mobilise international support for renewing Palestinian-Israeli negotiations and ensuring the commitment of the various parties to international law.

Crown Prince Hussein also attaches great importance to the role of the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in supporting the Palestinian cause. Through his active participation in regional meetings, he works to strengthen the unified Arab and Islamic position towards Palestine, stressing the need to confront any attempts aimed at obliterating the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem.

In addition to political and diplomatic efforts, the Crown Prince is keen to highlight the humanitarian dimension of the Palestinian issue. He calls on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards Palestinian refugees and support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which represents a lifeline for millions of Palestinians.

In this context, Prince Hussein stressed the need to improve the living conditions of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, noting that economic and social stability is an essential element for achieving peace. Through Jordan's efforts to provide humanitarian, medical and educational assistance to Palestinians, Crown Prince Hussein reflects Jordan's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in the face of challenges.

Crown Prince Hussein realises that regional and international challenges directly affect the possibility of achieving a two-state solution. Therefore, he seeks to build strong international partnerships that support peace efforts in the region. In this context, the Crown Prince focuses on the importance of achieving a balance in international positions, especially with major countries that play a major role in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict file.

Crown Prince Hussein also confronts attempts to marginalise the Palestinian cause from the international agenda, as he affirms in his statements that the continuation of the Israeli occupation poses a threat to international peace and security. In light of regional changes, the Crown Prince is keen to keep the Palestinian cause at the forefront of Arab and international action priorities.

The efforts of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein are characterized by a future vision aimed at achieving lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. He believes that achieving peace is not limited to signing agreements, but rather requires building mutual trust between peoples and providing an environment that guarantees a decent life for all. In this context, the Crown Prince seeks to enhance regional and international cooperation to achieve sustainable development as part of the peace process. Crown Prince Hussein affirms that achieving justice and equality is the basis for establishing regional stability and ensuring a bright future for future generations.

Hasan Dajah is professor of strategic studies at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University