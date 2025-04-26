Country's First-Ever Tourism Promoting Marathon Successfully Concludes

Dhaka: Country's first-ever tourism promoting marathon-'Beautiful Bangladesh Run 2025'- successfully concluded at Hatirjheel area of the capital on April 25.

Organized by the Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB), the marathon drew more than 700 participants, including foreign diplomats, professional athletes, travel enthusiasts, and key stakeholders from the aviation and tourism sectors.

The run kicked off at 6:00 am from the Police Plaza end of Hatirjheel and concluded at the Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, and it was followed by an award ceremony.

Two race categories were organized for adult participants: a 7.5-km competitive run and a 2-km fun run.

Winners of the 7.5-km (Men's Category): 1st-Elahi Sardar, 2nd-Ashraful Alam, and 3rd-Sajjad Hossain. Winners of the 7.5-km (Women's Category): 1st-Sadia Shawlin Sigma, 2nd-Swarna, and 3rd-Farzana. Winners of the 2-km Fun Run: 1st-Jisan, 2nd-Abhi Islam, and 3rd-Zahurul.

Trophies and awards were handed over to the winners at the end of the event amid applause and celebration.

Bangladesh Tourism Board CEO Abu Taher Mohammad Jaber, Rhythm Group Managing Director Sohagh Hossain, and ATJFB President Md Tanzim Anwar spoke during the award ceremony.

Additional Inspector General of Tourist Police Md Mainul Hasan, Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanashyam Bhandari, United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al Hamoudi, Philippine Ambassador to Bangladesh Nina P Cainglet, Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres, and Acting Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Panoam, were also present on the occasion.

