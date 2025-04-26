MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) The late guitarist Frank Zappa's unreleased concert special performed at Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California is set to release after 50 years.

Frank Zappa's unaired concert special gears up for May 9 release

In June of 1974, Frank and his band, the Mothers of Invention, invited a small audience to their rehearsal hall on Sunset Boulevard. Together, they performed for over two hours while a small film crew captured the evening, and a mobile recording truck picked up on the audio. Unfortunately, the audio and video weren't synchronized, reports 'Variety'.

As a result, the June concert that Zappa planned to pitch to TV networks was never released, that is, until May 9, when the special dubbed 'Cheaper Than Cheep' is set to arrive via Zappa Records/UMe.

“Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to welcome you to the world's cheapest television special, which is being manufactured for your edification right here in the midst of our Mothers of Invention rehearsal hall at 5831 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood, California”, Zappa says in the footage.“Can you all turn around and look at each other so everybody who's watching this can tell where we are and what the inside of this place really looks like. As you can see it's cheaper than cheap”.

As per 'Variety', directed by Ahmet Zappa and produced by Frank Zappa, Vaultmeister Joe Travers and Ahmet Zappa, 'Cheaper Than Cheep' will be released exclusively on Zappa, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl in a variety of formats.

A Blu-ray version (with Dolby Atmos) of the 'Cheaper Than Cheap' concert film will be available for purchase as part of a deluxe box set featuring a 2CD and 3LP of the performance.

The box set also comes with an extensive 12-page booklet with rare images and informative liner notes from Travers alongside a detailed and heartfelt remembrance from musician Ruth Komanoff Underwood who performed percussion that evening.

The Blu-ray includes four extras, two performances, a blooper reel, and a deep excerpt from the out-of-print Claymation film, 'The Amazing Mr. Bickford'. Additional options include a Blu-ray video and a 2CD set, in addition to a standalone soundtrack on 180-gram 3LP black vinyl.