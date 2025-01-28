World’S First Jetfire Digital Printing Systems From HEIDELBERG Go To Customers In Switzerland And Germany  



Gremper AG in Switzerland to use hybrid production to expand capacity

Meinders & Elstermann to become first company with a Jetfire 50 in Germany

Prinect is a game-changer – through integration into fully

comprehensive workflow revealed as key reason for investing in Jetfire systems Jetfire launch going according to plan and emphasizing potential of HEIDELBERG growth strategy for core business “Hopp Schwiiz, hopp!” (“Go Switzerland, go!”) is a chant well known to soccer fans around the world. It is also fitting for Swiss company Gremper AG as the world's first user of a Jetfire 50 from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG). The new industrial inkjet system is set to start operating at Gremper from the end of March. It will be used particularly for high-quality print runs, often involving personalized products. The company is also commissioning a latest-generation Speedmaster XL 106-8-P+L, leading to an overall capacity expansion in a hybrid production environment.“We were close to finalizing negotiations about a digital printing system with a competitor. At drupa 2024, however, HEIDELBERG unveiled the Jetfire 50, which is integrated into the Prinect workflow. That changed everything! It was exactly what we'd been waiting for,” says Karl Gremper, Chairman of the Board of Directors, explaining how the decision-making process evolved. Other factors that led to the purchase decision were the use of sustainable water-based inks and the fact that HEIDELBERG also takes care of service operations for its Jetfire systems.“Tests show that the print quality of the Jetfire matches the level achieved in offset printing, a segment in which HEIDELBERG is our long-standing partner. It was the comprehensive portfolio for both technologies that ultimately won us over,” reveals Cilgia Gremper, CEO and Delegate of the Board of Directors. Hybrid print production set to strengthen market position of Gremper AG

Gremper AG is a player in the high-end segment and enjoys an excellent level of trust among customers in the Swiss arts and cultural scene. By investing in a hybrid production environment that combines offset and digital printing systems, including the new Jetfire and two Versafire systems from HEIDELBERG, the company is expanding its market position. This investment will mean Gremper can efficiently produce top-quality results – both for substantial four-color runs with a number of different surface finishes and for the growing proportion of short runs with customized content. Prinect software decisive for Meinders & Elstermann GmbH & Co. KG

The first user of a Jetfire 50 in Germany will be Meinders & Elstermann GmbH & Co. KG in Osnabrück. The press will be taken into operation in April. The company is intending to use its new Jetfire to produce high-quality short runs and personalized mailings – a product segment that is enjoying strong growth and is ideal for standardized, automated production. For CEO Jens Rauschen, too, the decisive factor that led to the purchase was Prinect workflow integration – especially the forthcoming Prinect Touch Free software.“Fully automatic control of production processes in offset and digital printing is the key to profitable print production. With Prinect, HEIDELBERG supports the kind of hybrid production workflow we need if we are to remain competitive in a challenging market environment,” he explains. Rauschen therefore has high expectations of getting the most out of offset and digital systems using the Prinect Touch Free cloud-based automation workflow.“A software solution such as Prinect Touch Free has the ability to plan a huge number of orders and get them through the production process efficiently, while also keeping costs down and adhering to deadlines,” he says. The commercial and packaging printing company Meinders & Elstermann operates at five sites in Germany and has been a HEIDELBERG customer for generations. It is regarded as an industry leader when it comes to digitalization and automation throughout the entire value chain. Prinect rules at Schmid-Fehr AG in Switzerland!

Also this spring, Schmid-Fehr AG will become the second Swiss company to take a Jetfire 50 into operation, alongside its two existing large toner systems. Many short runs that are currently produced using sheetfed offset printing will, in the future, be switched to the HEIDELBERG inkjet system. Opting for the Jetfire 50 is a logical step in the process of completely integrating print production into Prinect technology.“The fact that the Jetfire 50 is fully integrated into Prinect is the key advantage of the comprehensive system offered by HEIDELBERG,” says the company's owner and CEO Matthias Schmid. “We are taking another big step toward the end-to-end digitalization and automation of our processes,” he adds. HEIDELBERG leverages opportunities in growing industrial digital printing sector

“Market demand for our new digital printing portfolio remains very high and, as announced at drupa 2024, we will be installing the first Jetfire 50 presses for customers this spring. Our hybrid approach of integrating offset and digital printing systems into a single workflow gives our customers a competitive advantage,” says Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technology & Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG.“It also emphasizes that HEIDELBERG is well on the way to achieving the targets that have been set regarding the growth strategy for the company's core business,” he points out.

According to market assessments, the global digital printing market that is accessible to HEIDELBERG, including service and consumables, will increase from the current level of around 5 billion euros to 7.5 billion euros by 2029. HEIDELBERG has therefore expanded its range in both the inkjet and toner segments. This will substantially boost the company's sales of digital printing solutions, something that will already be confirmed by incoming orders from the next financial year onward. Figure 1: CEO Cilgia Gremper and Chairman of the Board of Directors Karl Gremper from Gremper AG in Switzerland – the world's first user of the Jetfire 50 industrial inkjet system from HEIDELBERG – in front of the Jetfire in the Home of Print at the HEIDELBERG site in Wiesloch-Walldorf. Figure 2: Smiles all round as Meinders & Elstermann becomes the first company in Germany to use a Jetfire 50 – from left to right: Dr. David Schmedding, Chief Technology & Sales Officer at HEIDELBERG, Jens Rauschen, CEO of Meinders & Elstermann, Stefan Kuper, Head of Sales Region North at HEIDELBERG, and Frank Kropp, Head of Research and Development at HEIDELBERG. Figure 3: Matthias Schmid (far right), owner and CEO of Swiss company Schmid-Fehr AG – which will also be taking a Jetfire 50 into operation this spring – with his team and Mike Messmer (far left), Sales Account Manager at HEIDELBERG in Switzerland. Press Release | HEIDELBERG For additional details about the company and image material, please visit the Press Lounge of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG at and the Media Library . About HEIDELBERG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG as a total solution provider is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions and the lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control, automation technology and robotics as well as the growing green technologies. With a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its around 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China and the USA and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is well-positioned for future growth. -p Important note: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft. Even if the company management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, actual future developments and future actual results may deviate considerably from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors may include, for example, changes in the overall economic situation, exchange rates and interest rates as well as changes within the graphic arts industry. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides no guarantee and assumes no liability that future developments and the actual results achieved in the future will correspond to the assumptions and estimates made in this press release. Contact: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG



