Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) Is 'One To Watch'

Proprietary is led by a world-class team of medicinal chemists and veterans, ensuring innovative product development.

A first-to-market product, unbuzzd addresses a fast-expanding consumer category, with 300% growth expected by 2030.

Lucid-MS, a potential multi-billion-dollar asset, represents a significant breakthrough in the of demyelinating diseases, supported by an expedited regulatory pathway.

Strategic equity and royalty agreements with Celly Nutrition for consumer-focused alcohol misuse treatments provide an additional revenue stream. Quantum BioPharma is strategically positioned in two high-growth sectors: hangover remedies and MS therapeutics.

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative solutions to address neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders, as well as alcohol misuse. The company's portfolio includes groundbreaking therapeutic candidates such as Lucid-MS, a patented compound targeting multiple sclerosis, and consumer-focused products like unbuzzd(TM), a novel alcohol detoxification beverage. Through strategic investments and a focused R&D model, Quantum BioPharma seeks to deliver meaningful health improvements while maximizing shareholder value.

The company's vision is to revolutionize healthcare solutions for underserved markets, guided by a mission to enhance lives through science and innovation. By leveraging its expertise in medicinal chemistry and product commercialization through joint ventures, Quantum BioPharma aims to make significant strides in its targeted sectors.

Quantum BioPharma is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lucid-MS

Lucid-MS is Quantum BioPharma's flagship therapeutic candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (“MS”). This new chemical entity (“NCE”) is the result of over 14 years of preclinical research and has demonstrated the potential to stop and even reverse myelin degradation, a known cause of MS. Unlike current treatments, Lucid-MS offers a neuroprotective approach without immunosuppression, addressing a critical unmet need in the MS market.

With nearly one million people in the U.S. living with MS and over 2.8 million cases globally, Lucid-MS targets a vast market with significant demand for better treatment options. In December 2024, Quantum BioPharma announced promising news from its ongoing phase 1 trial of Lucid-MS – a safety review committee recommended starting the dosing of the trial's second cohort. Lucid-MS represents a transformative opportunity in the treatment of demyelinating diseases. The company is leveraging an expedited regulatory pathway to reach patients faster and has indicated that a phase 2 clinical trial is likely on the horizon.

Celly Nutrition and unbuzzd(TM)

Quantum BioPharma's product portfolio is anchored by unbuzzd, a dietary supplement in both powder stick and 12 oz. RTD beverage formats, developed by Quantum and licensed to Celly Nutrition, designed to accelerate alcohol metabolism and restore mental alertness within minutes. This clinically tested first-to-market solution utilizes a proprietary blend of extracts, vitamins, and minerals to reduce blood alcohol concentration (“BAC”) and improve cognitive function post-alcohol consumption. Launched in August 2024, unbuzzd is part of a growing consumer market for hangover remedies, but unique with its effectiveness in rapidly reducing BAC.

The product's innovative formulation sets it apart as the only clinically tested, effective dietary supplement beverage targeting alcohol detoxification. Its multi-channel distribution strategy includes direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce platforms, retail partnerships, and on-premise marketing initiatives. Quantum BioPharma's focus on consumer education and strategic partnerships positions unbuzzd for significant growth within the expanding hangover remedy market.

Market Opportunity

Quantum BioPharma operates in sectors with significant growth potential. The global market for hangover remedies was valued at $2.05 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 14.8%, reaching $6.2 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research . This growth is fueled by increasing consumer demand for effective alcohol detoxification solutions and rising awareness of products like unbuzzd.

Similarly, the global multiple sclerosis market is projected to grow from $28.2 billion in 2022 to $41 billion by 2033, driven by advancements in treatment options and an increasing prevalence of MS cases worldwide.

Quantum BioPharma's dual focus on consumer health products and high-value therapeutics uniquely positions it to capitalize on these opportunities. Its strategic investments and innovative R&D pipeline provide a competitive edge in addressing unmet needs in both markets.

Leadership Team

Zeeshan Saeed , CEO and Co-Founder of Quantum BioPharma, has extensive experience in international capital markets and a proven track record of successfully assisting startups in raising initial funding. Under his leadership, Quantum BioPharma has developed a robust portfolio of innovative products and strategic investments.

Gerry David , Director and Co-Chair of Celly Nutrition, brings decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) and is best known for his tenure as CEO of Celsius Holdings. During his leadership, he increased the company's valuation by 35-fold, surpassing $9 billion. His expertise in scaling product distribution programs has been instrumental to Quantum BioPharma's strategic initiatives.

John Duffy , CEO of Celly Nutrition, has over two decades of leadership experience in the Coca-Cola system, where he served as Vice President of National Sales. His expertise in customer management and sales strategy is driving the success of unbuzzd's market rollout.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QNTM are available in the company's newsroom at

