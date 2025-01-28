Jordan Partakes In Global Labor Market Conference In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - of Khaled Bakkar is attending the second Global Labor in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, joining over 40 labor ministers from around the world.The two-day gathering, organized by the Saudi of Human Resources and Social Development, aims to position itself as a premier for research, dialogue, and knowledge-sharing on labor market issues, according to a ministry statement on Tuesday.In a partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO), the World Bank, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the conference seeks to advance global conversation on the future of labor markets. Key objectives include improving education and training quality, creating balanced job opportunities, and fostering international cooperation.With more than 150 speakers, the conference will feature over 50 sessions and workshops, gathering experts, officials, and leaders from the public and private sectors to exchange insights and drive progress in labor market practices.A roundtable will be held on developing and building innovative policies and standards to enhance youth employment, along with other discussions on skill development, the impact of digital technologies, productivity drivers, and the role of mobile workforces in boosting economies.The conference will also highlight the contributions of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in fostering innovation, encouraging youth participation, and advancing digital transformation.Bakkar will hold bilateral meetings with several labor ministers to strengthen cooperation and explore innovative policies to address shared challenges in labor markets.