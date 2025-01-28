FM, Irish Counterpart Discuss Region Over Phone

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, held talks on Tuesday with Irish Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Defense Simon Harris, focusing on strengthening the friendship and enhancing cooperation between the two countries across various fields.During a phone call with Harris, Safadi discussed regional developments, particularly efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the sufficient and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the territory.Safadi expressed appreciation for Ireland's clear stance in supporting the two-state solution as the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace.The two ministers emphasized the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and enabling it to fulfill its UN mandate.They also reviewed developments in Syria, highlighting the need to support reconstruction efforts that uphold Syria's unity, sovereignty, and independence while safeguarding the rights of all its people.Safadi congratulated Harris on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs and expressed his eagerness to work together to build on the strong partnership between the two countries.