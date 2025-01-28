How Veolia North America's Engineered Fuels Solution Works

MENAFN - 3BL) Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

Veolia North America's engineered fuels program evaluates non-hazardous industrial byproducts like plastics, packaging scraps, debris and more, then shreds and decontaminates the materials to use them as an alternative in cement kilns. This is a 100% closed-loop circular solution, as the ash is integrated into the product and not sent to a landfill.

Waste Converted to Energy for Cement Production:



240,000 pounds of waste recovered annually

Used in the production of cement 1,000 tons of cement produced

Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions:



GHG emitted from 1 ton of typical fuel*:

Landfilled: 1.85 metric ton CO2eq.

Used as engineered fuel: .59 metric ton CO2eq. Savings: 1.26 metric tons

*Based on a typical fuel profile and EPA or IPCC emission factors.

Engineered fuels also help kilns avoid emissions of 1.06 metric tons per ton of engineered fuel combusted.

Continue reading the full report