How Veolia North America's Engineered Fuels Solution Works


1/28/2025 2:00:56 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Veolia North America Sustainability Report 2024

Veolia North America's engineered fuels program evaluates non-hazardous industrial byproducts like plastics, packaging scraps, debris and more, then shreds and decontaminates the materials to use them as an alternative fuel in cement kilns. This is a 100% closed-loop circular Economy solution, as the ash is integrated into the product and not sent to a landfill.

Waste Converted to Energy for Cement Production:

  • 240,000 pounds of waste recovered annually
  • Used in the production of cement
  • 1,000 tons of cement produced

Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions:

  • GHG emitted from 1 ton of typical fuel*:
  • Landfilled: 1.85 metric ton CO2eq.
  • Used as engineered fuel: .59 metric ton CO2eq.
  • Savings: 1.26 metric tons

*Based on a typical fuel profile and EPA or IPCC emission factors.

Engineered fuels also help kilns avoid emissions of 1.06 metric tons per ton of engineered fuel combusted.

