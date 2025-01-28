Supporting Open Source, Contributors, And Wordpress

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

At GoDaddy, we're all about supporting the dreamers, the doers, and the builders who make the internet an exciting, inclusive place. Whether it's entrepreneurs launching their first business or open source developers shaping the tools powering the open web, we believe in empowering people to thrive online.

But what does that look like in practice? It means putting our money, our talent, and our resources behind the open-source projects that make the internet work -and supporting the people who make it all possible.

Let's talk about how GoDaddy is showing up for the open web, open source, and the “Everyday Contributors” who bring it to life.

Our Commitment to Open Source

From day one, GoDaddy has been a proud supporter of open source. One of our biggest contributions? We're founding members of the OpenJS Foundation , which emerged in 2019 when the Node Foundation and the JS Foundation joined forces (Wikipedia ).

We've stayed active ever since. GoDaddy participates in the OpenJS World track of events like the Open Source Summit North America as attendees and contributors, advocating for the tools and technologies that underpin the modern web. (GoDaddy News ).

For us, it's about more than just showing up-it's about making a real difference. That's why we invest in programs and partnerships that strengthen open-source communities, drive innovation, and promote collaboration.

Making a Difference in WordPress

If you've spent any time online, there's a good chance you've interacted with WordPress-it powers over 40% of the internet! At GoDaddy, we're not just fans of WordPress; we're active contributors.

Here's what we're doing to support WordPress:



Full-Time Contributors : We employ two full-time developers, Kira Schroder and George Mamadashvilili , who work exclusively on WordPress core development. They're the superheroes behind the scenes, ensuring WordPress stays fast, secure, and scalable.

Contractor Support : In addition to our in-house team, we work with contractors, such as Joe Dolson , who bring fresh ideas and expertise to enhance WordPress's features and ecosystem. Staff Support : GoDaddy proudly sponsors 46 contributors , dedicating 255 hours per week to WordPress across 17 teams

By supporting WordPress at every level, we're helping to build a stronger, more sustainable open web.

Everyday Entrepreneurs and Contributors: The People Who Power the Web

At GoDaddy, we talk a lot about Everyday Entrepreneurs -the small business owners, creators, and freelancers turning their ideas into reality online. We give them the tools and resources they need to succeed, from domain names to website builders (About GoDaddy ).

But there's another group we're equally passionate about: Everyday Contributors .

They're the reason technology like WordPress, and PHP, and JavaScript exist-and we're proud to support them with funding, mentorship, and opportunities to shine. The coders, designers, project managers, and documenters who work tirelessly to create and maintain open-source tools are the backbone of the open web, and we're committed to helping them thrive.

How GoDaddy Shows Up for Open Source

Here's a snapshot of how we're investing in open source and the open web:



PHP Coding Standards (PHPCS): GoDaddy gave $12,000 to support PHP code quality tools.

PHP Foundation : GoDaddy donated $24,000 to help sustain PHP, the language powering nearly 80% of the the web.

World Wide Web Consortium (W3C ): GoDaddy donated $40,000 to champion open web standards through the W3C, the organization which brings together global stakeholders to develop open standards which enable a web that connects and empowers humanity.

WP Accessibility Meetup: GoDaddy sponsors live captions for the group annually, ensuring that events are accessible to a broader audience, including those who are deaf or hard of hearing, and promoting inclusivity within the WordPress community. The WP Community Collective : We've pledged $520,000 to this initiative focused on funding and empowering WordPress and open source contributors. This partnership will be directed towards providing financial, operational and promotional support within the greater WP community. It's all about giving back to the community that keeps WordPress thriving.

These contributions go beyond dollars and cents. They're a testament to our belief in a free and open internet where everyone can contribute, collaborate, and succeed.

What's Next for GoDaddy and the Open Web?

Our vision for the future is simple: keep investing in the tools, people, and communities that make the web work. Whether it's funding new initiatives, supporting Everyday Contributors, or empowering entrepreneurs, we're committed to building a better, more inclusive internet for all.

And you can be part of this journey! Whether you're a developer, a designer, or an entrepreneur, your contributions matter. Check out the open-source projects we're supporting, or dive into the WordPress community. Together, we can make the open web stronger than ever.

Let's build the internet we all deserve-open, collaborative, and full of opportunity.