New Book - East Mediterranean Natural Gas: A Game Changer?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Investigates the potential of East Mediterranean natural gas, exploring whether this resource can truly become a regional or global game-changer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In his previous works, "Fossil Fuels in the Arab World: Facts and Fiction", "Fossil Fuels in the Arab World: Seasons Reversed", and“Fossil Fuels in the Arab World: Missed the Boat?”, Dr. Basel Nashat Asmar explored the complexities of the global fossil industry, with a particular focus on the Arab world's role within it. These thoroughly examined the fundamentals, influences, and the interplay of various factors shaping the energy landscape.This new work shifts its focus to the East Mediterranean, exploring the potential of its natural gas reserves. Driven by a desire to dispel misleading media narratives that often overhype the region's resources and their geopolitical impact, Dr. Asmar presents a rigorous analysis of the actual data, debunking exaggerated expectations and addressing widespread conspiracy theories.The book also employs a unique approach, utilizing a football game analogy to simplify complex regional and global natural gas dynamics for a wider audience. This engaging framework makes the intricate interplay of geopolitical factors, market forces, and regional power struggles more accessible, even for readers unfamiliar with the technical aspects of the natural gas industry.Written in a clear and concise style, this book caters to a broad readership, from energy professionals seeking in-depth analysis to the general public interested in understanding the geopolitical significance of the East Mediterranean's natural gas potential.The book is now available worldwide at reputable bookstores and online book retailers.Full Details:Paperback: 240 pagesPublisher: 2050 Consulting, +44 20 7490 2942Language EnglishISBN-10: 0956736831ISBN-13: 978-0956736833Retail price: £20.92URL:Dr. Basel Nashat Asmar is a Chartered Engineer, an expert in oil and gas fundamentals. He is currently a Director with S&P Global, based in London, UK. He worked previously in several roles with major engineering companies and in academia. This is his 4th book on fossil fuels, he has published extensively in professional journals and newspapers and spoken at many international conferences. Dr Asmar holds a BSc from the University of Jordan, an MSc and a PhD from the University of Nottingham and a doctorate from Freie Universität Berlin, Germany.Dr Asmar is available for interviews and media appearances. A copy of this book is available for your immediate review. Please email asmar@2050consulting to request your complimentary copy.

