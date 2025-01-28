Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received Tuesday a phone call from the Secretary of State of the United States of America HE Marco Rubio.

During the call, they discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America, ways to support and strengthen them, and the latest developments in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip, Syria and Lebanon, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest.

The two sides stressed the continuation of joint mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip, and in this context stressed the need for the parties to the conflict to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreement, including the release of prisoners and detainees, and to ensure the flow of humanitarian assistance in a sustainable and unhindered manner to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

The two sides also expressed their hope that the agreement will proceed to the second stage to reach a permanent ceasefire, paving the way for a comprehensive settlement that enhances the security and stability of the region.

The US Secretary of State expressed his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its good offices, which resulted in the release of two Americans who were detained in Afghanistan.