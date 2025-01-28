Inventhelp Inventor Develops A Compact Drying Device (TRO-1284)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We've designed the CLOSET DRYER to be an effortless addition to modern living, ensuring ease of use along with effective drying, especially when tumble dryers, clotheslines, and laundry racks are not viable options," said an inventor, from Montreal, QC, Canada. "This space-efficient solution could help transform the way we dry clothes. It is an ideal solution for today's dynamic and eco-conscious consumers seeking convenience without sacrificing space or the care of delicate fabrics."

The patent-pending invention features a compact eco-friendly drying device that is ideal for apartments, dorms, and RVs. It is specially designed for drying delicate women's garments as well as all sports and outdoor gear, making it a versatile household essential. Prototype models and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write to Dept. 23-TRO-1284, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

