Al-Khater, Al-Mahmoud Shine At Al Shaqab International League
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The third round of the Al Shaqab International League, a qualifier for the FEI Group 7 Championship, continued at the Longines Indoor Arena with strong performances across categories.
In the Future Champions class (105cm), Khaled Nasser al-Khater topped the podium on Bakarat D'Azur in 32.44 seconds, followed by Youssef Abdulrahman al-Muftah on Croat Van Orkids and Fawaz al-Hokair on Cole Cassina.
In the Al Shaqab Champion Knights Tour (135cm), Ibrahim Yousef al-Mahmoud took first spot on Cattleea Plassay (63.14s), followed by Mohammed Salem al-Marri and Saad Ahmed al-Saad.
Suhaim Hamad al-Yafei won the Junior Champions event (115cm) on Jamen Ray (33.62s), ahead of Ibrahim Khaled al-Kuwari and Ahmed Ali al-Jaber. Mohammed Hassan al-Hadi claimed first in the Open Round (115cm) with a rapid 24.81 seconds time on Capon, while Fahad bin Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Saad al-Qahtani rounded out the top three.
In the Youth Champions category (125cm), Issa Omran al-Owais led the field on Miss Cooper, with Yaqoub Nasser al-Mas and Saif Mohammed al-Nuaimi close behind.
