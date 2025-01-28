Miami New Drama Launches World Premiere Of Bad Dog

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cast of Bad Dog - Mia Matthews, Caleb Scott, Krystal Millie Valdes, Liba Vaynberg - Photo by Morgan Sophia Photography

Mia Matthews and Caleb Scott - Photo by Morgan Sophia Photography

A Bold & Hilarious New Play Exploring Art, Identity, and Power

- Mera Rubell, Co-founder of the Rubell MuseumsMIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Miami New Drama launched the world premiere of Bad Dog, a provocative play written by Harley Elias and directed by Miami New Drama's Artistic Director, Michel Hausmann. The production opened at the historic Colony Theatre on January 23, 2025, offering audiences a darkly comedic look at the high-stakes contemporary art world.Bad Dog unfolds in a Miami art gallery, where a performance artist embarks on a bizarre and boundary-pushing project: living as a dog for an entire month. As the artist's intentions emerge, the outrageous experiment sparks chaos, exposing deadly workplace betrayals, a gallerina uprising, sharp commentary on identity politics in art, and the levels at which a Miami gallerist would go to achieve Art Basel Banana notoriety.At the heart of Bad Dog is the artist David, played by Caleb Scott, whose audacious performance piece transforms him into“Buddy,” a dog who takes up residency in the gallery. For a month, Buddy bites visitors, sleeps, eats, and undergoes training and domestication-all in full view of the public. The play's provocative nature intentionally unsettles audiences as it explores the line between art and absurdity, forcing us to confront our discomfort, judgments, and the nature of performance itself.“Harley Elias is nothing short of a genius,” says Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director.“This play is wildly entertaining and deeply thought-provoking, a perfect fit for our mission of creating socially impactful theater that resonates with our community.”Playwright Harley Elias adds,“I'm fascinated by how we use art to question identity, power, and truth. With Bad Dog, I wanted to craft a story as absurd and hilarious as it is uncomfortably human.”Set against the vibrant backdrop of a Miami art gallery, each actor masterfully brings their character to life. Liba Vaynberg shines as the poised and enigmatic Gallerina, embodying the allure and sophistication of the gallery's public face. Mia Matthews portrays the Gallerist with gravitas, perfectly capturing the air of an established gallery owner whose every gesture suggests a life immersed in art and commerce. Caleb Scott delivers a riveting performance as David, an artist who transforms himself into "Buddy," offering a thought-provoking and visceral portrayal of his final, provocative performance art piece. Meanwhile, Krystal Millie Valdes breathes urgency and ambition into the role of the Assistant, skillfully depicting a young woman eager to escape the grunt work of carrying boxes and seize her shot at success, no matter the cost. Together, the cast creates a dynamic interplay of ambition, creativity, and the peculiarities of the art world."Bad Dog is a clever, thought-provoking satire that takes a big swing at Miami's art world and identity politics. It's fun and shocking and great art!" -- The Jitney"I loved it. It's what art does. It makes you think. It makes you feel." -- Mera Rubell, Co-founder of the Rubell Museums"I thought the play was superb. The acting was off the charts. The storyline was intriguing, inviting, engaging, and thought-provoking." -- Theatergoer"I thought it was a fascinating story. It makes you think, which at the end is something you really want from an art piece." -- TheatergoerCREATIVE TEAM:●Harley Elias, Playwright●Michelle Hausmann, Director●Karen Eskenazi, Assistant Director●Jeni Hacker, Intimacy Director●Christina Alexander, Director of Social Responsibility●Lee Soroko, Fight Choreography●Christopher & Justin Swader, Scenic Designers●Kirk Bookman, Lighting Design●Salamon Learner, Sound Designer●Chris Vergara, Costume Design●Victoria Mejia, Stage Manager●Brynn Lilah Sklar, Assistant Stage ManagerDETAILS:.Run Dates: January 23 - February 16, 2025.Location: Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.Box Office: 305.674.1040 | ....Tickets: Available at miaminewdramaABOUT MIAMI NEW DRAMAMiami New Drama (MiND), founded by visionary playwright and director Michel Hausmann, is the largest bilingual professional theater company in the U.S., dedicated to creating socially impactful and artistically innovative works. Since 2016, MiND has been in residence at the historic Colony Theatre on Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, producing new plays and musicals that reflect Miami's diverse, multilingual community.Notable productions include 7 Deadly Sins, winner of the 2021 Drama League Award, the world premiere of A Wonderful World about Louis Armstrong, Las Aventuras de Juan Planchard by Moisés Kaufman, Papá Cuatro by Juan Souki, the 20th-anniversary production of Anna in the Tropics by Nilo Cruz, The Cuban Vote by Carmen Pelaez, and the first-ever multilingual adaptation of Our Town.MiND's innovative work has earned numerous accolades, including the Thornton Wilder Prize, Knight Arts Challenge Awards, and the Silver Palm Award. With its upcoming Broadway debut of A Wonderful World in 2024, Miami New Drama continues to be a vital force in theater, pushing boundaries and representing the vibrant stories of its community. For more information, visit miaminewdrama or call the box office at 305.674.1040.

