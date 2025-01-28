Deako And Ambersemi Partner To Explore Integration Of Amber's Breakthrough Power Semiconductors Into Deako's Innovative Electrical Product Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We look forward to seeing the results of this partnership with AmberSemi around its new, disruptive power management products," said Patrick Prendergast, Head of Hardware at Deako. "AmberSemi's innovative power management solutions offer the flexibility we need to push the boundaries of our product features and deliver even greater value to our customers. This partnership enables us to accelerate our product roadmap, making it easier to bring smarter, more efficient solutions to market", he concluded.

"Deako is a very strategic, entrepreneurial company with a talented product team and well-developed channels" said Rob Halligan, Chief Marketing Officer at AmberSemi. "We couldn't be more pleased to align with them on integration of our power solutions into their product portfolio."

AmberSemi is developing two major product lines, the first focusing on next-gen power conversions enabled by an active architecture that utilizes digital control and precision sensing, delivering superior conversion efficiency, power density, and performance. While the second product line is developing a first of its kind power switching and protection device enabled by direct digital control and precision sensing, delivering intelligent control and fast protection for higher reliability and better uptime. The company expects engineering samples for the first of its three lines of products to be available in Q1 for testing, with volume production units available in Q2 of 2025.

About AmberSemi

AmberSemi is a fabless semiconductor company and developer of patented, innovative power management technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for datacenters, networking, telecom, industrial manufacturing, commercial and residential building products, powered appliances, and semiconductor solutions worldwide. With 49 USPTO patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management legacy passive analog technologies that are still in use today to safer, more reliable semiconductor architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is a voting member of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, the Global Semiconductor Alliance, and has been recognized with numerous industry awards, such as Time Magazines Best Inventions of 2021, Fast companies' Next Big Thing in Tech 2022 and the coveted Edison Gold Award for Innovation in 2023 and 2024, EE Times 100 Startups Worth Watching in 2024 among many others. For more information visit .

About Deako

Deako is a leading innovator in smart lighting control systems for homeowners. With a mission to empower homeowners to enhance the ambiance, convenience, and security of their homes, Deako's modular switches offer unparalleled flexibility and ease of use. The company collaborates with top builders, including D.R. Horton, Meritage Homes, Toll Brothers, Stone Martin, and more, to bring the benefits of smart lighting to American homeowners.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Derek Richardson, Deako is headquartered in Seattle and has received recognition as the #1 Smart Lighting Control System by TecHome Builder, Top 25 Innovative IOT Companies by Entrepreneur, and Top 50 Most Promising Startups by Bloomberg. For more information, please visit .

