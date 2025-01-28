Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Cosmetic Accessories For Dentures (TLS-701)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create various cosmetic accessories to enhance the appearance of dentures so those who wear dentures are more likely to continue their use as they protect the vulnerable soft tissue of the gums and mouth," said an inventor, from Lyndora, Pa., "so I invented the MY STYLE, MY SMILE. My modern design may offer a breath of fresh air for dentures that usually have a generic appearance."
The invention provides an effective way to add a modern twist to dentures. In doing so, it offers an eye-catching appearance. It also enables the user to personalize dentures, increase their stability, and it could garner a great deal of attention. The invention features a unique design that is easy to apply by a licensed dentist and with their consultation, so it is ideal for individuals who wear dentures. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-701, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
