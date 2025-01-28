Global Zebrafish For Research Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 412.8 Mn By 2033, At 14.8% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Global Zebrafish for Research Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Zebrafish for Research is projected to reach USD 118.8 million in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 412.8 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.8%. The global zebrafish for research market is growing rapidly, owing to its importance as a model organism in genetics, developmental biology, drug discovery, and toxicity testing because of its high genetic similarity to humans, with transparent embryos quite convenient to observe. Major regions of participation and intensive R&D activity are giving much strength to North America and Europe, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge with expanding investments. Key players make use of innovation for growth based on emergent trends, including CRISPR gene editing and high-throughput screening. Key challenges include poor complex human physiological modeling and poor standardization of protocols, but zebrafish are key to several different research applications. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: The US Zebrafish for Research Market The US Zebrafish for Research Market with an estimated value of USD 35.1 million in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 13.9% until reaching USD 113.0 million by 2033. The U.S. zebrafish research market will continue to grow with the increasing demand for affordable preclinical models in drug efficacy and toxicity testing is propelled by high government and private funding in the field. Indeed, the use of zebrafish is increasingly used in toxicity testing in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics due to regulatory pressures. In addition to that, screening in large-scale trials of drug development at high throughput becomes increasingly common. Large players like Pentair, InVivo Biosystems, and Bioreperia develop new arbitrary zebrafish services, which further accelerates competitive dynamics. The leading position of the US market is expected to persist due to state-of-the-art research infrastructure and an ever-widening array of zebrafish applications in biomedical research. Important Insights

Global Market Share: The Global Zebrafish for Research Market is estimated at USD 118.8 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 412.8 million by 2033, driven by research expansion.

The US Market Share : Expected at USD 35.1 million in 2024, the U.S. zebrafish market is forecasted to grow to USD 113.0 million by 2033 at a 13.9% CAGR.

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the Global Zebrafish for Research Market, approximately 44.3% in 2024, due to growing research investments.

Key Players: Major players include Aquaneering Inc., Pentair PLC, Envigo RMS LLC, Charles River Laboratories, Danio Lab, ZeClinics, Techniplast, and Cyagen Biosciences, contributing to market development. Global Market Growth Rate : The zebrafish research market is anticipated to grow at a 14.8% CAGR over the forecast period, driven by increasing biotechnological research demand. Latest Trends

Adoption of Genetic Tools: Zebrafish, through CRISPR and other genetic editing tools, offer an avenue whereby many human disease mutations, especially cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and cardiovascular conditions, can be modeled by mimicking human biology. Rise of High-Throughput Screening: Zebrafish are amenable to high-throughput drug screening due to their small size, rapid development, and close genetic relatedness to humans. Thus, high-speed large-scale compound testing can be enabled at significantly lower costs compared to mammalian models. Zebrafish for Research Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market for research in zebrafish is very competitive; the presence of key players such as Aquaneering Inc., Pentair PLC, and ZeClinics is also claiming developments in zebrafish systems and their respective services.

While companies like Shanghai Model Organisms Center and Invivo Biosystems participate in genetic studies, a lot of value addition to the knowledge about diseases is made. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and partnerships with research-oriented academic institutes and pharmaceutical entities will drive innovation and facilitate access to superior genetic models and data. With new entrants like BioReperia and YSY Biotech targeting applications related to environmental toxicology, the market remains vibrant due to further product development and market reach through improvement in automation and CRISPR technologies. Some of the prominent market players:

Aquaneering Inc.

Pentair PLC

Envigo RMS LLC

Charles River Laboratories

Danio Lab

ZeClinics

Union Biometrica, Inc.

Techniplast

Cyagen Biosciences

InVivo Biosystems

ZFBioLabs

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 118.8 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 412.8 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.8% The US Market Size (2024) USD 35.1 Mn Asia Pacific Revenue Share (2024) 44.3% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered Product Type, By Type, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Adult zebrafish are projected to dominate the product type segment of the global zebrafish research market with 36.0% in 2024 due to their developed physiology, which essentially comes closer to human biology. The presence of their fully developed systems enables research on several aspects related to neurobiology, drug discovery, and chronic toxicity, having reliable data over long-term exposure. This growing regulatory attention toward non-mammalian models during preclinical testing further boosts the demand for adult zebrafish, as they are considered to offer considerably predictive insights into human drug efficacy and safety. Therefore, adult zebrafish will continue their dominance, with growing applications in diversified fields, and are expected to continue further during the forecast period.

Zebrafish for Research Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Adult Zebrafish

Eggs/Embryos

Larvae Transgenic Zebrafish

By Type



Toxicity Testing

Transgenesis and Gene Editing

Disease Modeling

Regenerative Medicine

Developmental Biology Genetic Studies

By Application



Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Environmental Monitoring

Academic Research Others

Growth Drivers



Cost-Effectiveness: As a result of their inexpensive husbandry, rapid breeding, and high number of offspring, experiments performed in zebrafish are affordable models of high-throughput testing of drugs. The reasoning behind this attracts pharmaceutical companies and biotech to reduce preclinical testing costs. Ethical and Regulatory Support: Zebrafish are afforded regulatory support due to less ethical controversy in testing; promoted by the OECD toxicity testing protocols and increasing restrictions on traditional animal models.

Restraints



Technical Limitations: The only limitation is that zebrafish have a poor capacity to model complicated human diseases, which require higher-order mammalian physiology. Thus, additional models are needed during the later stages that give specific insights. Competition from Alternative Models: Organoids now tend to compete with zebrafish by offering detailed human tissue insight using 3D cell culture and computational models. These are those areas of research that surround specific diseases and drugs where zebrafish models lack specificity.

Growth Opportunities



Expansion in Asia-Pacific: Increased government investment for research in biotech increases demand for Zebrafish in local institutes and international collaborations of research, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by countries such as China, Japan, and India. Emerging Applications in Environmental Monitoring: Delicate embryos of zebrafish are used as significant models in environmental monitoring. They contribute to meeting the strict regulations on water quality and detecting contamination by heavy metals, pesticides, and other contaminants.

Regional Analysis

With significant funding related to biotechnology, the growing infrastructure of research, as well as friendly government policies, the Asia Pacific accounts for a regional share of 44.3% in the zebrafish research market in 2024. Major institutions in China, Japan, and Korea will continue with zebrafish research for drug discovery and genetic studies.

In addition, low-priced operations with a richly trained labor force and large health demands have been luring several partnerships availed globally, thus strengthening the position of the region. Government initiatives in countries like China further drive innovation, creating a robust ecosystem for biopharmaceuticals. Therefore, with the increasing number of publications and patents, the regional share of Asia-Pacific is expected to continue dominating the zebrafish research market during the forecast period.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Zebrafish for Research Market



October 2024: Shanghai Model Organisms Center launched transgenic zebrafish models for neurodegenerative disease research, enhancing zebrafish's utility in studying complex human neurological disorders.

August 2024: ZeClinics partnered with a major pharmaceutical company for high-throughput zebrafish-based toxicity testing, improving efficiency in novel drug candidate screening.

June 2024: InVivo Biosystems expanded its services to include CRISPR gene-editing for creating customized zebrafish models, catering to specific research needs.

December 2023: BioReperia introduced automated zebrafish screening solutions, accelerating toxicity testing processes and enhancing preclinical drug development efficiency.

September 2023: Pentair PLC acquired a leading zebrafish system manufacturer, strengthening its research portfolio and supporting zebrafish-based research applications.

July 2023: Aquaneering Inc. launched a next-generation zebrafish housing system with improved water quality monitoring, fostering healthier research environments for zebrafish models. April 2023: Techniplast partnered with European universities for zebrafish-based environmental research, focusing on innovative water quality monitoring techniques.

