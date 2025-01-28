CAKE POS Partners With Popmenu To Empower Restaurants With Cutting-Edge AI And Online Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through Phase I, which launched this winter, CAKE customers now have access to Popmenu's interactive menu experience, Google-optimized website and automated marketing solutions. These tools are designed to enhance guest engagement and drive more traffic for restaurants. Phase II, set to roll out later this year, will introduce integrated ordering with payments, providing restaurants with a seamless solution to manage digital sales while boosting efficiency.

As Sysco's POS partner, CAKE combines unparalleled expertise with cutting-edge solutions, offering nationwide installation through its exclusive partnership with Best Buy to ensure restaurants are set up for success from day one.

"Restaurant owners are looking for technology that doesn't just work-they want solutions that make their lives easier while helping them grow their business," said Bill Lodes, EVP of Restaurant at Mad Mobile. "As Sysco's POS partner, we're thrilled to team up with Popmenu to offer an unmatched combination of innovative digital tools AND trusted POS technology. Together, we're empowering restaurant owners to stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry."

"Popmenu's AI tech was built to help restaurants reach more guests across digital channels in a personalized way, save time, and drive profitable growth," said Tony Roy, COO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "Our partnership with CAKE provides an integrated approach to managing online and in-store operations-making it easy for restaurants to connect with guests and serve them efficiently. We look forward to bringing the benefits of our partnership to even more restaurants."

Investing in Growth and Innovation

Backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital and Bridge Bank, Mad Mobile continues to prioritize customer-driven innovation, enabling partnerships like this one with Popmenu. These collaborations reinforce Mad Mobile's mission to deliver easy-to-use, scalable solutions that empower restaurants to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Mad Mobile

Mad Mobile is a leader in delivering next-generation digital and mobile experiences for restaurants and retailers, empowering over 21,000 locations worldwide. CAKE, its flagship POS product, is purpose-built for restaurants and refined through years of collaboration with Sysco and leading industry operators. For more information, visit trycake.

