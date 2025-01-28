Position Sensor Market Worth $19.02 Billion In 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global position sensor is estimated to reach USD 19.02 billion in 2030 from USD 13.25 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Position sensors are built to measure the movement, location, or displacement of an object along a linear or rotational path. They are very precise and give high accuracy for their feedback in applications. Therefore, their effectiveness in improving efficiency and systems' reliability while making automation for complex systems possible in different industries is guaranteed. They are applicable in machine tools, robotics, material handling, test equipment, motion systems, and many other applications. Some of the main end-user industries are manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense, packaging, healthcare, consumer electronics, and any industry that uses precision positional information for optimal performance. Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on " Position Sensor Market "

250 – Tables

65 – Figures

304 – Pages Position Sensor Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 13.25 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 19.02 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Signal, Technology and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Limitations in performance and precision of position sensors Key Market Opportunities Increasing advancements in robotics and automation Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

The non-contact type segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The largest share in the position sensor market is held by non-contact type as it offers superior performance, durability, and adaptability for various environments. The lifecycle of noncontact position sensors is remarkably extended since they are contactless, and there will be no physical wear and tear associated with them. These sensors have higher resolution, sensitivity, and precision in measurement for applications that require precise measurements. Such applications include automation, robotics, and precision engineering. Their ability to work reliably under extreme temperatures, vibrations, and contamination further increases their adoption. Also, the need for advanced technologies in the automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation industries boosts the demand for non-contact sensors, even at a higher initial cost, as it has long-term benefits.

The inductive segment is dominating the position sensor market.

Inductive segments dominate the position sensor due to their high strength, reliability, and durability, which are suitable for application in rough conditions. Inductive sensors are particularly suitable for use in dusty, dirty, or high or low-temperature surroundings, which makes them perfect for automobile and industrial needs. They are commonly employed in the monitoring of position in applications such as engines, gearboxes, brake systems, factory automation, and robotics since they notably exhibit low interference and high accuracy. Moreover, their capacity to identify metal objects with a high level of accuracy and durability against other interfering elements contributes to the growth of their requirements.

US in the North America region to dominate the position sensor market during the forecast period.

The US dominates the position sensor industry in North America primarily because of its well-developed industrial platform and growing demand for position sensors across the manufacturing, automobile, aerospace, and healthcare industries. The involvement of giants like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Motors, as well as industries like GE Healthcare, have led to massive prospects for position sensors. The expansion of response needs is driven by the growing demand of Industry 4.0, smart factories, and electric vehicles. Moreover, including position sensors in the battery management systems and renewable energy, including solar tracking, boosts the market.

Key players

The position sensor companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Honeywell International Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (US), SICK AG (Germany), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Ireland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), CTS Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), and Novotechnik U.S. Inc. (US) are some of the key players in the position sensor market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

