Nabta Health To Open First Clinical Center Of Excellence At CMC Hospital Dubai

Center will deliver worldclass female focused healthcare across fertility, pregnancy, perinatal care, and menopause resources

Staff at CMC Hospital Dubai will receive training courses specifically on female healthcare provision from Nabta Health Center comes in line with continued focus of CMC Hospital Dubai to deliver premium services that support Dubai's female residents in living healthier, happier lives

Dubai, UAE – January 27, 2025: Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai (CMC Hospital Dubai) has established a Women's Clinical Center of Excellence (CCoE) with the female healthcare company, Nabta Health. Due to open in 2025, the CCoE will deliver comprehensive women's medical coverage. The partnership will enable premium quality, female focused, healthcare services across a range of conditions.

The CCoE will contain a diversity of specialisms, including a birth center, a labor and delivery unit, a maternity unit, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, as well as an outpatient clinic. Nabta Health will also work with CMC Hospital Dubai to design and implement a comprehensive suite of services focused on women's health, including specialisms on fertility, perinatal care, and menopause resources.

In addition, Nabta Health will work in partnership with CMC Hospital Dubai to deliver training to the hospital's staff on the latest advancements in women's health, as well as delivering access to Nabta's training courses on women's health. The training will be designed to ensure that female patients, arriving at CMC Hospital Dubai, receive high quality, female-focused medical attention.

Mark Adams, CEO of CMC Hospital Dubai, commented:“Ensuring that we maximize the quality of our female health provision is a cornerstone commitment for our hospital this coming year. This partnership with Nabta Health, using their groundbreaking data-driven approach to women's health, will be key to unlocking that. Through the development of this Clinical Center of Excellence, CMC Hospital Dubai further strengthens its offering to Dubai's female residents looking for world-class healthcare solutions.”

The CCoE will deploy Nabta Health's advanced technology solutions, including patient monitoring tools and diagnostic mechanics, to ensure that women visiting the CCoE receive the high quality of patient care required. Nabta Health's mobile application supports women in tracking menstrual cycles, an AI powered care coordinator, personalized health recommendations, and detailed health records.

Sophie Smith, Founder and CEO of Nabta Health, commented:“This partnership with CMC Hospital Dubai will couple the hospital's world-class facilities and staff with our laser focus on delivering excellence in female healthcare. Through our collaboration with CMC Hospital Dubai, we will support women in Dubai with access to excellent quality of care, in combination with our comprehensive suite of digital services that enable enriched health and wellbeing.”

The partnership was launched at Arab Health 2025. The CCoE is expected to open in 2025, and will be situated on the fourth floor of CMC Hospital Dubai. The CCoE will sit alongside CMC Hospital Dubai's broader range of services tailored for female patients, including the hospital's Obstetrics and Maternity Services, its Breast Care Clinic, and its Gynecology clinic, among others will deliver worldclass female focused healthcare across fertility, pregnancy, perinatal care, and menopause resources



