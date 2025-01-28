NFL Stars Team Up With Major Hospitality And Sports Organizations To Combat Human Trafficking Ahead Of Super Bowl LIX In New Orleans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Human trafficking affects an estimated, with traffickers generating an astonishingfrom forced and sexual exploitation. In the United States, trafficking has been reported in, and Louisiana remains one of the states with a significant increase in identified victims, particularly children.

The Super Bowl and other championship series present powerful opportunities to raise awareness and inspire action against exploitation. With large crowds, there can be a rise in sex trafficking due to increased demand for commercial sex, while labor trafficking is a concern in the construction of event infrastructure and reliance on exploited labor in industries like hospitality and transportation. Migrant workers are particularly vulnerable, as seen during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Although trafficking patterns may shift geographically rather than increase overall, these events amplify existing issues, offering organizations a platform to spotlight the year-round nature of trafficking and advocate for systemic change.

"This campaign is about equipping communities with the knowledge to recognize and report signs of trafficking. Together, we can challenge misconceptions and disrupt the patterns that traffickers rely on," said Sarah de Carvalho, CEO of It's a Penalty. "The Super Bowl is a powerful platform to engage the public and ensure a lasting legacy of awareness and action in New Orleans and beyond."

THE SCOPE OF THE PROBLEM



Global : An estimated 50 million people are trapped in modern slavery worldwide, a 10 million increase since 2016 (International Labor Organization, 2022).

USA : Cases of trafficking are reported across all states, with sex trafficking dominating. Increasingly, traffickers operate online to recruit and exploit victims (Department of Homeland Security, 2023). Louisiana : The state experienced a 57% increase in victims identified in 2023 , with 83% of victims under 17 years old , highlighting the urgent need for coordinated action (Louisiana Trafficking Data Report, 2024).

QUOTES:

BOOKING: "Our partnership with It's a Penalty is an important way we collaborate with our sector to help accommodation partners prevent and disrupt human trafficking. This is another tangible way we are taking meaningful action to address the potential risks of modern slavery and human trafficking within the travel supply and value chain, with contractors, and with travel service partners and affiliate partners," said Femi Thomas, Chief Compliance Officer at Booking.

CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT: "Our partnership with It's a Penalty allows us to work with all kinds of organizations to raise awareness to combat human trafficking during the largest sporting event of the year. It's our special responsibility to foster safe and thriving communities, particularly in cities in which we operate, like New Orleans. Together, we can ensure that this event reflects the joy and resilience of the Crescent City while helping to keep the community safe, supporting survivors and educating the public about the dangers of human trafficking." - Kiersten Flint, Caesars Entertainment SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Internal Communications

SKECHERS: "For over three decades, we've brought comfort to families around the world-not just as a lifestyle brand, but one dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes and helping children thrive," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "We're proud to partner with It's a Penalty's latest campaign and contribute much needed funds to educate and drive awareness surrounding human trafficking. We hope that more companies join us to protect potential targets and victims and help survivors."

JASON DAVID: "As a father to 5 girls and with over 14 years of experience working with the youth, I know firsthand how easily kids can fall victim to predators and abusers. This has fueled my commitment to raising awareness of these threats. This campaign is crucial in providing the tools, education, and support needed to help protect potential victims and support those already impacted. Together, we can work toward a future where no human falls prey to exploitation."

CHATARIUS "TUTU" ATWELL: "Sport has the power to inspire and unite people from every background. Using that platform to combat human trafficking is crucial because no one deserves to have their freedom taken away. It's our responsibility to raise awareness, take action, and help create a world where everyone is safe and valued."

COLLETTE V. SMITH: "Trafficking is a year-round crisis, not limited to major events. Through this campaign, we aim to empower individuals to recognize and respond to the signs of exploitation. Together, we can be part of the solution."

AMBASSADORS AND PARTNERSHIP IMPACT

NFL ambassadors 'Tutu' Atwell (Los Angeles Rams), Jason David (Former New Orleans Saints player), and Collette V. Smith (the NFL's first black, female coach) join the campaign to amplify the message through a 30-second video that will air on Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and British Airways flights, reaching millions of passengers worldwide.

Headline partner Booking and main partners Skechers and Caesars Entertainment have committed to distributing educational materials, displaying campaign visuals, and engaging their audiences to raise awareness. Skechers has additionally donated new pairs of trainers to Covenant House youth Center – an It's a Penalty partner who helps survivors and those who have experienced homelessness.

Supporting partners include G6 Hospitality, American Airlines, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the American Gaming Association. These organizations, along with local collaborators such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the National Human Trafficking Hotline, are integral to the campaign's success.

CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS IN NEW ORLEANS



Hotels and Airlines :



Booking and IHG Hotels & Resorts are engaging in the initiative to educate staff and travel partners to help them recognize signs of trafficking.

Airline supporting partner American Airlines and partners Southwest and British Airways are broadcasting the campaign's 30s ambassador awareness video to millions of travelers

Transportation:

We are working in partnership with Uber by giving drivers hangtags with the mechanisms to make a report if they believe a customer or someone they know is being exploited. The hangtag highlights the National Human Trafficking hotline to make a report, which can be done anonymously. Drivers will also receive business cards highlighting possible patterns and behaviors to look out for.

Public Education and Myth-Busting :

The campaign seeks to dispel common myths about human trafficking, such as:



Trafficking only involves physical violence.



Victims are always transported to different locations.

Trafficking only happens during major events.

Local Action in Louisiana :



In addition to supporting the It's a Penalty Campaign, Skechers to donate 100 pairs of shoes to local Youth Center Covenant House which houses young people who have experienced homelessness and exploitation



Collaboration with law enforcement and local partners to provide training and resources for reporting suspected trafficking. Distribution of awareness kits featuring hotlines and resources for local businesses and communities.

HOW TO IDENTIFY AND REPORT TRAFFICKING

Victims of trafficking may:



Show signs of control by others, such as restricted communication or movement.

Exhibit distrust of authorities or fear of revealing their immigration status. Lack of possession of key identification documents.

If you suspect, you or someone else is being exploited or abused call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text "BE FREE" to 233733 to report anonymously.

ABOUT IT'S A PENALTY

It's a Penalty focuses on raising awareness and driving action to combat human trafficking, exploitation, and abuse through campaigns at major global sporting events. Since its inception, the organization has reached over 2.5 billion people worldwide . In addition to campaigns, it runs programs advocating for legal reform, training university students in the UK, and equipping sports coaches and parents to safeguard children.

