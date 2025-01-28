Rising Nonprofit National Center For Appropriate Technology Upgrades To Unanet ERP Govcon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sustainable nonprofit invests in Unanet to streamline business operations nationwide

DULLES, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that the National Center for Appropriate (NCAT) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to replace its off-the-shelf software. The move will allow NCAT to more easily manage its financials and devote more time growing the organization and focusing on its groundbreaking work.

"We expanded our previous system as far as we could – until it was bursting at the seams. But with our recent expansion, we simply couldn't do it anymore," said Jeff Amerman, chief financial officer at NCAT. "Unanet is designed for exactly what we need. I know it is going to save us time and ease our frustration."

Based in Butte, Montana, NCAT is a nonprofit that provides sustainable agriculture and renewable energy solutions to farmers and ranchers through government contracts with the United States Department of Agriculture, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Energy (DOE). Recently, NCAT partnered with the DOE on an innovative agri-solar project to educate farmers on the dual use of land for solar energy production and agriculture. With 80 employees in 14 states, NCAT's innovative work has resulted in new, large contracts driving approximately 150% growth for the organization over the last few years.

This recent growth helped NCAT realize that its off-the-shelf software didn't allow them to scale as fast as they'd like. They needed a singular, modern solution to manage their intricate financial needs. NCAT's previous software also drained employee time with extensive manual work and didn't provide data or reports efficiently.

After reviewing multiple ERP solutions, NCAT's evaluation team unanimously selected Unanet. They chose the purpose-built solution to simplify a variety of accounting processes, including time tracking and expenses, accounts payable, and meeting complex DCAA compliance requirements.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons depend on Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to provide them with the right mix of functionality, accessibility, and scalability, backed by support that users consistently rate best in its class.

To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit .

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

About NCAT

The National Center for Appropriate Technology (NCAT) has been promoting sustainable living for 40 years. As a national, non-profit organization established in 1976, we promote small-scale, local, and sustainable solutions to reduce poverty, promote healthy communities, and protect natural resources. We have a well-deserved national reputation for providing research-based technical assistance and information in the fields of sustainable agriculture and renewable energy. Through our websites, print publications, audio and video materials and hands-on technical assistance, we touch hundreds of thousands of lives every year. NCAT is headquartered in Butte, Montana, with a regional office in Arkansas and staff located in 14 states. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Unanet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED