Atlasrfidstore & Tageos Increase Tag Availability With New RFID Tag Stocking Program

The Tageos EOS-261 RFID Paper Tag is a compact, ARC-certified tag with enhanced read sensitivity from the Impinj M830 IC, ideal for item-level retail applications like apparel, electronics, and home goods.

atlasRFIDstore to stock 10M+ Tageos RFID inlays and tags in 2025, boosting inventory for faster fulfillment and supporting growing RFID retail adoption.

- Shain Armstrong, CEO, atlasRFIDstoreBIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atlas RFID Solutions Store, LLC (atlasRFIDstore), a popular online RFID retailer, proudly announces a new stocking program featuring Tageos RFID inlays and tags . Previously, only stocking a limited number of Tageos tags based on customer demand, atlasRFIDstore will expand their inventory to over 10 million units starting in Q1 of 2025.In response to significant growth in 2024, Tageos has expanded its manufacturing facilities and capabilities and is proud to partner with atlasRFIDstore to streamline stocking and distribution. With ARC certifications from the Auburn RFID Lab for its new Impinj M800 series products, among others, Tageos has seen a growing demand for RFID tags in retail applications -along with an increasing need for value-added services to support these products.“We are a high-quality, high-volume manufacturer of innovative RFID inlays and tags. With our own extensive global manufacturing network and a production site in Fletcher, NC, that currently has an annual capacity of 4 billion units alone, we can ensure immediate product availability and short transportation distances to better serve our customers. Combined with the growing number of applications and markets for RFID, there is also a clear need for a more customer-focused sales and service experience,” said McLeod Williamson, Senior Director of Sales Americas at Tageos.“This is a crucial element of any successful RFID deployment and a key area in which atlasRFIDstore excels.”The new stocking program will enable atlasRFIDstore to maintain an inventory of more than 10 million Tageos RFID inlays and tags across 19 different products, including RAIN RFID (UHF) and HF. By increasing on-hand inventory, atlasRFIDstore can offer customers access to a wide selection of RFID products in various quantities, making it easier for businesses to purchase specific quantities for testing and implementation.Chosen based on demand, the 19 RFID products include 16 UHF tags and 3 HF tags in either a clear, wet inlay form factor or a paper-face for easy-to-read printed text or barcodes. The variety of UHF RFID tags include some of the most popular Tageos products, such as the EOS-241, EOS-261, and EOS-300 and the chipsets include Impinj's M730, M830, and NXP's UCODE 9. Keeping these high-demand RFID products in stock will allow for quicker order fulfillment, which can be paramount for retailers keeping RFID-tagged items on shelves.“Our goal is to get RFID tags into the hands of consumers so they can experience firsthand how this technology can revolutionize their operations,” said Shain Armstrong, CEO of atlasRFIDstore.“As RFID adoption accelerates in retail, we're committed to supporting companies every step of the way-from educating them about RFID to helping them identify the right tags and hardware to helping them navigate the ARC approval submission process. We also provide customized solutions like tag packs, RFID printing and encoding, and on-site support.”This expanded stocking program launches in Q1 2025 with plans to continue to grow throughout the year and beyond. For additional information, visit .About atlasRFIDstoreatlasRFIDstore is the trusted global source and retailer in the IoT industry. Established in 2008, the company offers a wide range of RFID and barcoding products from top brands, making it a one-stop shop for businesses seeking to implement IoT solutions. atlasRFIDstore is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.About TageosTageos is a global market leader in the design and manufacturing of RFID inlays and tags. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality, innovative RAIN RFID (UHF), NFC and HF products, enabling end customers such as retailers, brand owners and industrial manufacturers to identify, authenticate, track and trace, and complement their product offerings in a wide range of applications and markets. Tageos is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified and has ARC Quality Certification from Auburn University's RFID Lab for the design and manufacturing of its RFID inlays and tags. Tageos is headquartered in Montpellier, France, with further manufacturing sites, offices, sales, R&D and operations in China, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Mexico and USA. For more information, visit .

