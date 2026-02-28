Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Massive Fire Guts E-Rickshaw Agency, Warehouse, Clinic In Mainpuri, UP

Massive Fire Guts E-Rickshaw Agency, Warehouse, Clinic In Mainpuri, UP


2026-02-28 01:05:53
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A fire broke out in Mainpuri, UP, affecting an e-rickshaw agency, Chinese warehouse, and a clinic on Saturday. The lower ground floor had three sections: clinic, e-rickshaw agency, and warehouse. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

No Casualties Reported

Fire officer Anuj Chaudhary said, "It is difficult to determine the cause of the fire. Information about the incident was received at around 6:40 a.m., and three fire trucks rushed to the site. The fire had broken out in the lower ground, which comprises three sections: one clinic, another housing an e-rickshaw agency, and the third a warehouse." He further added, "Fortunately, there has been no loss of life in this incident..." Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN28022026007385015968ID1110801548



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search