Netcompany - Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities Pursuant to the Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (the“LTIP”).

