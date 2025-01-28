عربي


Netcompany - Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


1/28/2025 9:31:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement
No. 07/2025

28 January 2025

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Pursuant to the market Abuse Regulation, Article 19, Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39 48 89 14 (“Netcompany”), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Netcompany in connection with automatic vesting of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) granted under the terms of the Long-Term Incentive Plan (the“LTIP”).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name André Rogaczewski
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares



DK0060952919
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,935 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,935 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,935
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 28 January 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Claus Jørgensen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status COO
b) Initial notification/Amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares



DK0060952919
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,935 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,935 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,935
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 28 January 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Thomas Johansen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CFO
b) Initial notification/Amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Netcompany Group A/S, CVR no. 39488914
b) LEI 5299006DEGAWX1Z1X779
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares



DK0060952919
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition following the automatic vesting of 1,075 RSUs granted under the terms of the LTIP, resulting in the delivery of 1,075 shares previously held by Netcompany as treasury shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 1,075
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

N/A
e) Date of the transaction 28 January 2025
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

