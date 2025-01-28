Bioage Labs Announces Company Updates On APJ, NLRP3, And Platform Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancement of next-generation APJ agonists with discontinuation of azelaprag

RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. ("BioAge",“the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced company updates for its programs and platform.

. Advancement of next-generation APJ agonists with discontinuation of azelaprag

BioAge has terminated development of azelaprag, an orally available small molecule agonist of APJ, for obesity and other chronic diseases. The decision follows observations of liver transaminitis without clinically significant symptoms, and without clear dose dependence, in some patients in the azelaprag arms of the STRIDES Phase 2 clinical trial for obesity (link ).

BioAge is developing structurally distinct APJ agonists in its pipeline, with the goal of nominating a development candidate by the end of 2025.

. Nomination of NLRP3 inhibitor BGE-102 as a development candidate, with initial Ph1 clinical data anticipated by end of 2025

BioAge is developing its novel, proprietary class of NLRP3 inhibitors, which have distinctive structural and biological properties and include molecules that penetrate the blood–brain barrier, for diseases associated with neuroinflammation. The Company has nominated a member of this class, the orally available, small-molecule brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor BGE-102, as a development candidate. The structurally novel drug has potential best-in-class features, including high potency and high brain penetration, an important attribute for a compound that could be used for treatment of neuroinflammation linked to conditions such as obesity. IND-enabling experiments for BGE-102 are currently underway, and Phase 1 SAD data are anticipated by the end of 2025.

. Expansion of discovery efforts based on novel insights from BioAge's platform, including collaborations with Novartis and Lilly

BioAge continues to leverage its discovery platform, which analyzes longitudinal human aging data to reveal the key molecular drivers of healthy aging to discover novel targets and molecules, via internal development programs and ongoing strategic collaborations.

In December, BioAge announced a multi-year research collaboration with Novartis to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets at the intersection of aging biology and exercise, combining BioAge's longitudinal human aging datasets with Novartis expertise in exercise biology. Under the terms of the agreement, BioAge will receive up to $20 million in upfront payments and research funding, plus up to $530 million in future long-term research, development, and commercial milestones (link ).

BioAge has also entered a strategic collaboration with Lilly ExploR&D (part of Lilly Catalyze360) to discover two therapeutic antibodies that address novel metabolic aging targets identified by BioAge's discovery platform.

. Financial update

As of September 30, 2024, BioAge had approximately $334.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. This amount is not inclusive of the additional $27.6 million net fees from the exercise of the IPO's greenshoe option on October 1, 2024. Existing cash and cash equivalents extend cash runway beyond 2029.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for metabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The company's pipeline includes novel, orally available, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitors to treat metabolic diseases and conditions driven by neuroinflammation, as well as novel, structurally differentiated APJ agonists for metabolic disorders. BioAge's additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company's proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

