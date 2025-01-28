Carahsoft Unveils Availability Of Check Point Software Technologies’ Cybersecurity Suite On AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carahsoft's CarahCloudTM Marketplace Program Streamlines for Check Point's Solutions

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Check Point Software Technologies' comprehensive cybersecurity portfolio is now available to U.S. customers in AWS Marketplace through Carahsoft's CarahCloudTM Marketplace program. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The CarahCloud program combines the benefits of the AWS Marketplace Private Offers feature , along with Carahsoft's contract vehicles, to provide U.S. Public Sector customers with a seamless acquisition process for their cloud solutions. Carahsoft's CarahCloud Marketplace program features flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment and license management, making it easier to purchase software and services from AWS Marketplace vendors, such as Check Point. The program leverages Carahsoft's extensive network of reseller partners, system integrators and managed service providers to offer customers access to the best possible pricing and procurement options.

AWS Public Sector customers will now have access to Check Point's cybersecurity solutions directly within AWS Marketplace. Carahsoft platform provides AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of Check Point's comprehensive portfolio within Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace account.

Carahsoft serves as Check Point's Public Sector distributor and manages its AWS Marketplace distribution. As partners since 2022, Carahsoft's sales, marketing, operations professionals and reseller partners work jointly with Check Point to drive the adoption of Check Point's cybersecurity portfolio within the Public Sector.

Check Point's Infinity Platform is a comprehensive, consolidated and collaborative cybersecurity platform that provides enterprise-grade security across the data center, network, cloud, branch office and remote users with unified management. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to dually protect Government agencies from sophisticated cyberattacks and address talent gaps caused by IT security staff shortages.

Check Point solutions available in AWS Marketplace assist customers with:



Hybrid Data Center Security

Zero Trust Security

IoT Security

Generative AI Security Unified Compliance and Governance



“Check Point's AWS Marketplace listing through Carahsoft represents a significant milestone for empowering Government customers with the highest standards of cybersecurity,” said Bill Diaz, Vice President of Check Point Software's Vertical Solution Business.“By providing streamlined access to our Infinity platform, we aim to strengthen the Public Sector's defenses with real-time threat prevention, unified security operations and automated responses to evolving threats. This step underscores our commitment to safeguarding Government infrastructure with a comprehensive and preventative security approach.”

Carahsoft works with a range of Check Point- and AWS-certified resellers and managed service providers to deliver a full cloud solution including AWS services, professional services, migration services and other integration services. Carahsoft's technology portfolio offers customers the resources necessary to acquire a wide variety of cloud-based technologies that securely drive modernization via cloud technology.

“We are thrilled to expand Check Point's presence in AWS Marketplace through our CarahCloud program,” said Sehar Wahla, Director of AWS Partner Business Development at Carahsoft.“The offering provides Government agencies with simplified procurement, enabling them to access a full suite of cybersecurity solutions that will play a key role in safeguarding the Public Sector from ever-evolving cyber threats. Carahsoft and its reseller partners maintain their support of bringing innovative and unique cybersecurity solutions to the Government.”

Through Check Point's collaboration with Carahsoft and availability in AWS Marketplace, U.S. Federal customers now have an additional option to enable Government purchases. For more information on Carahsoft's AWS Marketplace program, contact ... . To learn more about Check Point's solutions available through Carahsoft, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 230-7577 or ... ; or watch Check Point's session in Carahsoft's election security campaign to learn about the rising threats that heighten the vulnerability to election fraud.

