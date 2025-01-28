Nile Expands Its Executive Team, Adding Hemant Chaskar As CISO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The veteran brings significant information security, cloud, and wireless networking expertise to the campus innovator

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nile , the pioneer of a new breed of enterprise network solutions aimed at securing organizations from cyberattacks and automating daily operations, today announced that it has added industry veteran Hemant Chaskar as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). With more than 25 years of experience in information security, cloud, and wireless networking, Mr. Chaskar's responsibilities will include Nile's overall organizational security roadmap, security within Nile's cloud infrastructure and Campus Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution, governance, compliance, and risk management, as well as working with customers on the development of network security features to meet evolving requirements.

"Given his diverse experience, adding someone like Hemant to your executive team is almost like adding three or four different team members," said Pankaj Patel, CEO and co-founder, Nile. "It would be nearly impossible to find someone with a skillset and track record that is a better match for Nile's mission to transform the enterprise network and how zero trust security is delivered. We're thrilled to have him onboard."

Prior to his appointment at Nile, Mr. Chaskar has held pivotal roles in information security for the last 10 years, including acting as CISO at Mojo Networks, Principal Security Architect at Arista Networks, Head of Cloud Security at Aruba Networks and HPE, and Chief of Product & Platform Security at Exabeam. In these roles, Hemant has successfully led initiatives across technical, operational, compliance, incident response, and business-enabling areas of information security. For 15 years before that, Hemant performed pivotal roles in technology development, product architecture, engineering, and technical evangelism in Wi-Fi access and security, as well as cloud-managed networking and network security for enterprise systems.

"This role at Nile allows me to apply the full breadth and depth of my experience to solving the problem presented by traditional enterprise architectures and modern attacks like ransomware," said Hemant Chaskar, Nile's new CISO. "Being part of building a completely new market category for campus networking and zero trust security is a unique opportunity. I'm very excited to be a part of this extraordinary team."

Mr. Chaskar has a PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

About Nile

Nile is disrupting the enterprise network market by building natively secure connectivity that modernizes IT operations with a new AI networking architecture, delivering enterprise networks entirely as a service. For the first time in the industry, the Nile Access Service integrates zero trust security and offers performance guarantees for connectivity, coverage, and availability. With Nile, IT organizations close the gap between their digital aspirations and legacy realities with superior connectivity that reduces the burden on critical IT resources. For more information, visit nilesecure/solutions/nile-access-service .

