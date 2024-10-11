Big Ass Fans Makes First-Ever Donation To Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Cody Dorman Legacy Wish Fund

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Five other companies followed suit, raising a total $65,000 in Dorman's name during this year's Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland.

At the 17th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland, Big Ass Fans

joined Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kelly and Leslie Dorman and other special guests to announce the Cody Dorman Legacy Wish Fund, a program that will grant children's wishes in honor of its namesake. During the ceremony, Big Ass Fans presented an inaugural donation of $10,000 to the fund in Cody's honor and the first ever Cody Dorman Legacy Wish was granted.

Big Ass Fans CEO Ken Walma presents an inaugural donation of $10,000 to the Cody Dorman Legacy Wish Fund. Kelly Dorman, Cody's father (right), also spoke at the 17th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland event.

Cody's journey with Big Ass Fans began in 2018 when he forged a special relationship with Grade-I-winning American Thoroughbred racehorse Cody's Wish. Their bond captured hearts across the nation when Cody's Wish became the first and only two-time consecutive winner

of the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (GI) just before Cody's passing in November 2023.

"Big Ass Fans is proud to have been on this journey with Cody from the very beginning," said Big Ass Fans CEO Ken Walma during Thursday's ceremony. "Today, we honor Cody's memory by doing what he loved the most - giving back to others."



For the past 17 years, Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland and its sponsors have granted 10 wishes annually for children with critical illnesses.

Big Ass Fans' partnership with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana ignites a new mission to raise an additional $100,000 annually through the event and grant a total of 20 wishes with its proceeds, 10 in Cody's name. Leading by example, Big Ass Fans hopes to inspire its peers and usher in a new era of corporate giving for Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland.



"While he was alive, Cody shared his desire to help make other wishes come true for kids like him," said Stephanie McCormick, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana. "Today, the work he began continues in his name through the Cody Dorman Legacy Fund. More than $100,000 has been raised to date in Cody's memory."

Following Big Ass Fans' donation, Drew Fleming, president and CEO of Breeders' Cup Limited, announced the organization's own $10,000 donation to the Cody Dorman Legacy Wish Fund. Thanks to the generosity of Big Ass Fans, Breeders' Cup, and five additional donors, donations from Thursday's event totaled $65,000 – enough to grant six children's wishes on behalf of Cody and his legacy. The 17th annual Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland raised the most money in the history of the event.



"Breeders' Cup is honored to join this wonderful initiative with a $10,000 donation in memory of Cody Dorman. Because of the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the wonderful work they do, and thanks to the generosity of Team Godolphin, the incredible connection between Cody and Cody's Wish came to be," said Fleming. "Those of us who were privileged to witness their special bond were truly touched by it. The racing world got to know the Dorman family and joined their remarkable journey with Cody's Wish not once – but twice – to the Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner's circle at the World Championships. We cried when they cried, we laughed when they laughed, we celebrated with them, we mourned with them when Cody passed. And we honor his memory together with this donation."

Big Ass Fans has been serving the Thoroughbred industry for more than two decades keeping horses and humans safer, healthier, and more productive. Through partnerships with Breeders' Cup and National Thoroughbred Racing Association, Big Ass Fans remains connected to the equine community and their continued celebration of Cody's life and legacy.

"Above all, this is what Cody would want," said Kelly Dorman, Cody's father. "One thing he loved as much as anything, as much as that horse, was knowing that he was part of helping grant other kids' wishes."

If you would like to help make more wishes come true by supporting the Cody Dorman Legacy Wish Fund, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" wish/codyswis .

Big Ass Fans

Bringing industry-leading airflow and energy savings to customers worldwide, Big Ass Fans exists to provide the best, most durable fans to fit any customer's needs. Big Ass Fans is guided by the high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) airflow concept to make spaces more comfortable and efficient. From factories to homes and everywhere in between, Big Ass fans deliver comfort, style and energy savings that make life and work more enjoyable. To learn more about Big Ass Fans visit bigassfans .



Make-A-Wish Foundation

Make-A-Wish® OKI creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted more than 21,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2023, we granted 1,205 wishes. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it's a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer, and share our mission, visit: wish and follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin.

Breeders' Cup

Breeders' Cup Limited administers the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred racing's year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Win and You're In, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races through an 82-race series hosted by 12 countries, and the U.S.-based Dirt Dozen Bonus Series. The Breeders' Cup operates under the national, uniform rules and regulations of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) and its Horseracing Integrity & Welfare Unit (HIWU).

The 2024 Breeders' Cup World Championships, featuring 14 Grade 1 Championship races run during a two-day festival worth more than $34 million in purses and awards, will be held Nov. 1-2 at Del Mar in Del Mar, California. The 2025 World Championships will also be held at Del Mar on Oct. 31-Nov. 1. The Championships will be televised live by NBC Sports. Press releases appear on the Breeders' Cup website, BreedersCup . You can also follow the Breeders' Cup on social media.

CONTACT:

Kaylee Schreiner

847-533-3193

[email protected]

SOURCE Big Ass Fans

