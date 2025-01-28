Tiara Yachts Voted “Favorite Express Cruiser” In Southern Boating’S 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLLAND, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiara Yachts , a family-owned of American-made luxury watercrafts, has earned the honor of“Favorite Express Cruiser” in Southern Boating's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards. Tiara Yachts has won this award every year since it was inaugurated in 2020.

“Winning 'Favorite Express Cruiser' as we kick off 2025 is a moment of pride for the Tiara family,” said Tom Slikkers, CEO and President of Tiara Yachts.“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported our vision and recognizes us as an leader. Our team continues to work hard to deliver quality, hand-crafted products to our customers and build upon a foundation of excellence that's been decades in the making.”

The Readers' Choice Awards named winners in 37 different categories ranging from Favorite Sportfisherman to Favorite Boating Navigation. To view the full list of recipients, please visit .

Catch Tiara Yachts' award-winning watercrafts in person at the 2025 Miami International Boat Show from February 12-16 at the D Dock of Herald Plaza. Tiara's newest yacht, the 56 LS, makes its debut at MIBS, and will be accompanied by a robust fleet of Tiara models.

For more information regarding Tiara Yachts, visit tiarayachts.com .

About Tiara Yachts

Tiara Yachts, headquartered in Holland, Michigan, is one of the oldest privately held boat manufacturers in the United States. The Tiara Yachts model line includes inboard vessels from 39 to 60 feet in the Coupe and EX lines. Outboard powered Tiara Yachts models range from 34 to 56 feet in three distinct Series: Luxury Sport (LS), Luxury Crossover (LX), and Luxury Express (LE). For more information, please visit .

