Top Renewable Energy Projects Powering African Mining

As Africa's faces increasing pressure to decarbonize, companies are turning to solutions to meet environmental targets while ensuring reliable and affordable energy supplies. This shift is driven by the need to reduce operational costs, achieve sustainability goals and comply with evolving global regulations. From solar and wind to hydropower, renewables are becoming integral to mining operations across the continent. Initiatives across Angola, Zambia, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are setting a precedent for how renewables can transform the mining sector and contribute to Africa's broader energy transition.

Trafigura's 2,000 MW Green Energy Initiative

Global commodities trader Trafigura, engineering firm ProMarks and the Angolan government agreed to develop a 2,000 MW high-voltage electricity interconnector in July 2024. The project will transport renewable energy, primarily from hydropower projects in northern Angola, to meet growing demand from mining companies in Zambia and the DRC. The project will also supply the Southern Africa Power Pool regional grid.

First Quantum's 430 MW Renewables Project in Zambia

Canadian mining firm First Quantum Minerals is investing $500 million in a 430 MW renewable energy project to power its Kansanshi and Sentinel mines in Zambia. Developed in partnership with Total Eren and Chariot, the project includes a 230 MW solar PV plant and a 200 MW wind farm. The facilities, set for completion in 2026 and 2027, respectively, aim to reduce First Quantum's carbon footprint by 30% by 2025.

Tronox Holdings' 400 MW Portfolio in South Africa

Mining and chemicals firm Tronox Holdings has signed agreements with clean energy firms NOA Group and Sola Group to secure over 400 MW of renewable energy for its mining and smelting operations in South Africa. Once commissioned from 2027, the projects will provide 70% of Tronox Holdings' energy needs, reducing the firm's carbon footprint by 25% compared to 2019 levels. The combined capacity includes a 200 MW solar power plant from Sola Group and additional capacity from NOA Group, delivering 497 GWh of electricity annually.

CMOC's 200 MW Project in the DRC

Chinese mining firm CMOC closed a deal with green energy firm Lualaba Power in July 2024 to accelerate development of the 200 MW Nzilo II hydropower and floating solar project in the DRC. The project will provide CMOC with base load and peak power, supporting the firm's target to produce 800,000 to 1 million tons of copper annually by 2028.

Northam's 180 MW Solar Farm in South Africa

In August 2024, mining firm Northam Platinum Group Metals signed a power purchase agreement for a 180 MW solar farm to power its Zondereinde mine in South Africa. The solar plant will generate 220 GWh annually, meeting 15% of the mine's energy needs while reducing carbon emissions.

