Brian Weisbarth Of Anyseals Appointed To ISD Board Of Directors

- Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals, IncBRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- anyseals, Inc. is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Weisbarth, Head of Finance/Controlling & HR, to the Board of Directors of the International Sealing Distribution Association (ISD) . Weisbarth's extensive experience in financial management and human resources positions him to impact the organization's continued success. His appointment reflects anyseals' ongoing commitment to supporting industry leadership in the industrial sealing supply chain.Weisbarth has been a key member of the anyseals team since joining the company in 2022. He is a certified public accountant with over 20 years of comprehensive public accounting and business consulting experience, which he leverages daily on behalf of anyseals.His finance and human resources expertise allows him to bring a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective to the ISD Board. ISD is a not-for-profit 501(C)(6) trade association governed by an elected Board of Directors and supported by appointed committees and staff."We are thrilled to see Brian take on this new role with the ISD Board," said Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals, Inc. "His background and strategic insight will undoubtedly contribute to the organization's objectives, which will benefit our industry as it evolves. We look forward to Brian's continued success and the positive impact his involvement at this level will have on anyseals and the ISD moving forward."About anyseals, Inc.anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, with U.S. operations in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook .Media ContactsAustin Walker, Vice President of Sales & Marketinganyseals, Inc.817-992-1363...

