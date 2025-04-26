403
Qatar, UK Boost Historic Ties Through Strategic Dialogue
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar-UK relationship is deeply rooted and historic, spanning decades and built on pillars of understanding, collaboration, mutual respect, and a shared aspiration to advance the interests of both peoples. In recent years, this bond has strengthened further, expanding across health, education, science, culture, sport, and beyond.
A testament to this enduring partnership is the Second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue held in Doha, co-chaired by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy. Convened under the theme“Partners for the Future”, the dialogue reaffirms the commitment of both nations to enhancing co-operation across various sectors.
The dialogue follows His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to London in December 2024, at the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III, during which talks were held with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Discussions centred on fostering trade and investment partnerships, addressing global challenges, advancing technological innovation, promoting a sustainable green transition, enhancing life sciences, supporting creative industries, strengthening cultural co-operation, and continuing collaboration in conflict resolution.
The Strategic Dialogue is set to focus on four key themes: future prosperity, a secure future, a more just future, and the future of relations between the two peoples. Under these pillars, eight working groups will address defence, security, counterterrorism, trade and investment, science and innovation, development, mediation, culture, education, heritage, and health. New working groups will also be launched, focusing on technology, innovation, science, and health, with particular emphasis on advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and the use of health data to enhance healthcare applications.
This dialogue will deepen the Qatar-UK partnership across economy, trade, investment, defence, and security, while boosting bilateral co-ordination to tackle global challenges. It will culminate in the first meeting of the development working group and the establishment of a mediation task force. Both countries have pledged $100mn in humanitarian and development funding to explore joint programmes in priority areas including Gaza, Sudan, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, and Bangladesh, alongside capacity-building initiatives in peace and conflict resolution.
High-level reciprocal visits, ministerial exchanges, and specialised delegations have further bolstered ties. This momentum reflects Qatar's strategic vision under Qatar National Vision 2030, which aspires to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and position Qatar as a global hub for innovation, whilst expanding partnerships across the economy, energy, education, health, sport, and security sectors.
His Highness the Amir's December 2024 state visit to London underscored the significance of these relations. In the security domain, the National Counter-Terrorism Committee recently hosted the second meeting of the Qatar-United Kingdom Counter-Terrorism Working Group at the Ministry of Interior, reinforcing collaboration in security and counter-terrorism.
In January 2025, the Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, part of Qatar Foundation, announced a strategic partnership with The King's Foundation, a charity established by His Majesty King Charles III. The announcement, made at Dumfries House in Scotland and attended by Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice-Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, will see four pilot projects launched in India, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania. These projects will harness traditional knowledge to highlight the value of cultural heritage in addressing contemporary environmental challenges.
Economically, the two nations are bound by significant ties. Bilateral trade exceeded QR10bn in 2023, including QR6.1bn in Qatari exports to the United Kingdom. Qatari investments in Britain have reached approximately £40bn, spanning key assets such as Heathrow Airport, Harrods, British Airways, and other major British brands. These investments have contributed to economic growth, job creation, and innovation in both countries.
The United Kingdom remains a vital trading partner for Qatar, while Qatar ranks as the third-largest market for British exports within the Middle East and North Africa region. Over 79 British companies operate in Qatar across sectors such as oil and gas, infrastructure, and information technology, alongside more than 650 Qatari-British joint venture companies active in engineering consultancy, construction, information technology, trade, and services.
Energy co-operation is a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. Qatar is a key partner for the United Kingdom in this sector, with the South Hook LNG Terminal representing the largest strategic investment between the two countries in liquefied natural gas. Operational since 2009, the terminal-owned by QatarEnergy (70%) and ExxonMobil (30%) - secures about 30% of Britain's annual natural gas needs. With the British government's plans to diversify energy imports, this co-operation is poised to deepen further between 2030 and 2040.
Military collaboration has equally flourished. The Qatar-UK defence relationship has expanded significantly, highlighted by the establishment of the joint Typhoon and Hawk air squadrons - the first joint squadrons created by the United Kingdom since the Second World War. This co-operation stands as a pillar of their defence partnership.
Education remains a central aspect of bilateral co-operation. The United Kingdom is the leading destination for Qatari students, with over 3,000 currently enrolled. In Qatar, seven British universities host around 3,300 students. Additionally, there are approximately 50 British schools operating in Qatar, supplemented by over 100 schools applying the British curriculum.
In sum, the Qatar-UK relationship continues to strengthen across multiple sectors, driven by shared values, mutual interests, and a joint commitment to a prosperous, secure, and innovative future.
