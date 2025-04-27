350 AI Datasets Uploaded On AI Kosh, 4 AI Tools Developed By Iits: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) At least 350 AI datasets have been uploaded on AI Kosh - a platform that provides repository of datasets, models and use cases to enable AI innovation - and four AI tools developed by IITs will soon be released, according to the government.

Emphasising India's advances in AI and data-driven solutions, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that techno-legal solutions are also being developed to strengthen the electronics ecosystem.

“India started its journey by manufacturing finished products to build volume and basic confidence, enabling downward integration. This was followed by module-level manufacturing, then component manufacturing, and now manufacturing of materials that build components,” the minister said during an event here.

Highlighting that finished goods account for 80 to 85 percent of the value chain, he noted that the scale achieved in electronics manufacturing has been phenomenal.

The minister stated that electronics production has grown five-fold and exports have grown more than six-fold, with export CAGR exceeding 20 per cent and production CAGR over 17 per cent.

He added that mobile phones, servers, laptops, and IT hardware have seen very strong progress and that the industry is poised to take off significantly.

Vaishnaw described Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) as a horizontal scheme that will support not just electronics but also industrial, power, automobile sectors and more. He emphasised that a complete ecosystem for electronics manufacturing is coming into place across the country.

Underscoring the importance of innovation and quality, the minister said that many companies have now established design teams, and it is essential that every participant develops such teams.

Stressing on quality, he called for achieving Six Sigma standards across the sector, warning that those not adhering to quality benchmarks would be cut short. He said the twin focus on design capability and quality excellence would drive India's leadership in electronics.

The Union Minister informed that ECMS has a strong pipeline of projects ready for approval and expressed confidence that this marks just the beginning of India's rapid growth as a global electronics hub.

This scheme goes beyond incentivising subassemblies and components - it adopts a comprehensive approach by encompassing the entire supply chain associated with these elements.

In addition to fostering the development of components and subassemblies, it also extends support to capital equipment, ensuring the inclusion of essential machinery that drives manufacturing processes. Moreover, it incentivises the subassembly of equipment used in manufacturing, reinforcing an integrated system that enhances efficiency and production capabilities. By incorporating these critical aspects, the scheme promotes a robust, interconnected ecosystem, strengthening domestic manufacturing.

The scheme places a strong emphasis on the performance of applicants, ensuring that incentives are allocated based on a first-come, first-served approach. This structure encourages efficiency, proactive participation, and timely application submissions, fostering a competitive yet fair environment.

India has made significant progress in electronics manufacturing, especially in mobile manufacturing and become the world's second largest mobile manufacturing country.

